Former President John Mahama says he pays his own bills, including fuel and rent, from the pension he receives as a former President

He adds that since 2013, the State hasn't paid his ex gratia, saying the only lump sum he received was 230,000 cedis that year

The 1992 constitution requires former Presidents who fall under Article 71 office holders category to receive some benefits and allowances borne by the State

Former President Mahama has disclosed that he pays his own bills, including rent and fuel from his pension.

According to him, he doesn't enjoy any financial benefits save for the remuneration he draws from his pensions like any of the country's former Presidents.

Former President Mahama Image Credit: @JDMahama

Source: Facebook

This comes on the back of allegations by the governing New Patriotic Party's Bono Regional Chairman, Kwame Baffoe Abronye, that Mr Mahama has received millions of Ghana cedis in ex-gratia payments.

But Mr Mahama says that can't be the case.

Speaking on Accra-based TV3, he said every financial obligation borne in his domestic home and office is paid from his pocket.

"They haven't given me an office, I rent an office in East Cantonments, I pay the rent myself, I pay my own fuel, the State doesn't give me fuel, I pay my own domestic staff, I pay my own medical bills, I pay my own air tickets when I travel…."

He also added that he hadn't received any ex gratia payment since exiting office and revealed that the only amount received from the State was ¢230,000 as salary arrears in 2013.

"Normally when you leave, they approve what should be done for you, but it is not being done for me," he added.

Abronye DC Arrested Over Mahama Comment; Charged With Publication Of False News

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Abronye DC has been charged for publication of false news and offensive conduct. The Police said in a statement that preliminary investigation established that his claims against former President Mahama that he is plotting a coup were untrue.

Source: YEN.com.gh