Okatakyie Afrifa-Mensah has reportedly paid for nomination forms for 730 delegates of the NPP in the Afigya Sekyere East Constituency

He said the gesture is aimed at supporting aspirants in the party’s internal elections and ensuring delegates are not financially burdened

Afrifa-Mensah, host of For The Record Show, indicated that the payments have been received by constituency coordinators

Controversial Ghanaian media personality, Okatakyie Afrifa-Mensah, has reportedly bought nomination forms for 730 delegates of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Afigya Sekyere East Constituency in the Ashanti Region.

According to a report by GhanaWeb, Afrifa-Mensah, who is a staunch member of the NPP, indicated in a social media post that the gesture was intended to support aspirants contesting the party’s internal elections.

Okatakyie Afrifa-Mensah buys nomination forms for 730 NPP delegates in the Afigya Sekyere East Constituency. Photo credit: Okatakyie Afrifa-Mensah/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

He also added that the gesture was his way of showing the Afigya Sekyere East Constituency executives that they deserve a leader who would put their needs first.

“I have paid for your nomination form for the upcoming delegates’ elections. You don’t owe anything; I did it because I believe in you, and because the people of Afigya Sekyere East deserve leaders who are taken care of, not taken for granted,” he stated.

“Go and pick your forms. It’s ready. Any other individual expressing interest in any position will have their application fees covered,” he added.

The media personality, who is the host of the For The Record Show, said that the payment was received by the coordinators of the various electoral areas.

Afrifa-Mensah to contest Afigya Sekyere East seat

Meanwhile, Okatakyie Afrifa-Mensah has officially declared his bid to become a Member of Parliament in 2028.

Speaking on his For The Record show on Saturday, February 21, 2026, the outspoken media personality announced that he would contest the Afigya Sekyere East Constituency seat in the Ashanti Region.

Describing his vision for the constituency as a 'rebuilding agenda', Afrifa-Mensah reaffirmed his commitment to serving his people.

"The General Secretary has released the election timetable for the party's internal elections, and I am interested in contesting the Afigya Sekyere East Constituency parliamentary seat. We want the party to appear attractive, so whatever happens, we will follow the process closely and ensure it becomes appealing again," he stated

He also spoke about his background and connections to the constituency.

"Today, I stand here as a Bomfa Asante Akyem resident, nurtured by my grandmother in Suame, though originally from Asante Agona. The young child shaped by KNUST Primary and moulded by Mfantsipim is the same one whose life has opened doors I never imagined.

"I studied Public Relations at GIMPA, earned a master's in Diplomacy and International Relations at the same institution, and my desire to understand the law brought me to the US, where I am pursuing a master's in law," he said.

He added that his education and achievements would be meaningless if they did not benefit his constituency.

Kevin Taylor blasts Okatakyie Afrifa-Mensah after he jabbed Captain Smart for making false accusations about him. Image credit: @kins1gh, @nanayawobengpreko, @onuatv

Source: Facebook

Kevin Taylor slams Okatakyie Afrifa-Mensah

YEN.com.gh previously reported Kevin Taylor had slammed Okatakyie Afrifa-Mensah after the latter jabbed the host of Onua Maakye for making supposed false accusations.

It all began a few weeks ago when Captain Smart took to his show to allege that Okatakyie had been relocated to America by the New Patriotic Party to compete with Taylor.

His allegation caught the attention of Ghanaians, who had earlier thought Okatakyie had relocated for educational purposes, sparking a massive debate on social media.

However, Okatakyie-Afrifa clapped back at Captain Smart over the rumoured reason for his leaving Ghana for the US, lashing out at Taylor for repeatedly 'coming after him'.

Source: YEN.com.gh