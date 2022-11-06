Ranking Member of Parliament's Finance Committee, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, has accused the Akufo-Addo government of going on a borrowing spree in the buildup to the 2020 general elections

Dr Cassiel Ato Forson alleges that the government borrowed GH¢67 billion and splashed it on its 2020 reelection bid

This allegation comes at a time the country's ballooning debt stock has been ascribed as one of the factors that have contributed to the current economic crisis

The Minority spokesperson on Finance, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, has made a startling revelation that the Akufo-Addo-led government went on a borrowing spree in the heat of the campaign season for the 2020 Presidential and Parliamentary elections.

According to the Member of Parliament for Ajumako-Enyan-Essiam in the Central Region, the government borrowed a whopping GH¢67 billion to fund its reelection bid.

He says the money was splashed on the extravagant campaign of president Nana Akufo-Addo and his government.

Speaking to Accra-based Woezor TV, Dr. Ato Forson said the money, instead of being used for critical infrastructure in the country, was shared like 'kelewele' – a local snack made of fried chopped plantain with pepper usually accompanied with groundnuts – among leading members of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).

"Because of the elections, they decided to borrow GH¢67 billion and shared the money to their party supporters. They shared Ghana's money like kelewele," he said.

This allegation from the NDC MP comes when the country's ballooning debt stock has been assigned as one of the reasons for the country's current economic crisis.

Critics of the government also added that officials are engaged in overborrowing and reckless spending, which has led to the country's return to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a $3 billion bailout package.

But the government insists that the twin effects of the Russian-Ukrainian war and COVID-19 have combined to put the economy in its present predicament.

Akufo-Addo's Mismanagement Of Ghanaian Economy Will Take 20 Years To Repair – Dr Ato Forson

