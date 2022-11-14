President Nana Akufo-Addo has criticized Twitter over its decision to shut down its Africa office

The President described the move as unfortunate, saying the country looked forward to its presence

This follows the shutting down of twitter's office in Ghana and the laying off of almost all its staff in the country after Elon Musk took over

A section of the populace has criticized the recent shutdown of Twitter's Africa office.

Ghana, which served as the African headquarters of Twitter, saw a closure, with almost all staff being sent home after a takeover by the world's richest man, Elon Musk.

L-R: President Akufo-Addo and Twitter CEO, Elon Musk Image Credit: @ktla5

That move has come on the radar of President Akufo-Addo, who has described it as unfortunate.

Speaking to the media in faraway USA, the president said the country looked forward to the social media giant's presence only for it to fold up its operations after some months.

"I think that is very unfortunate that, that should take place. The more organisations like that have local outlets, the better for all of us," he added.

Twitter: Ghanaians Lament Manner Social Media Giant's Africa Office In Ghana Was Shutdown

Following the controversial $44 billion takeover of Twitter by Elon Musk, he issued a directive laying off almost all its staff in Ghana.

Its Africa office, which was in Ghana, was also shut down, with a section of the populace lamenting the manner of the lay-offs.

New twitter boss Elon was accused of discrimination after the Ghanaian staff was locked out of their work emails and communicated about their dismissals through their personal accounts.

Twitter Lays Off Workers After Elon Musk Takeover: Mistameister & Other Ghanaians Affected

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Bernard Kafui Sokpe, a popular Ghanaian social media expert who has worked with Twitter for the past year, had been laid off as part of a restructuring taking place in the global company.

The young man, known as Mistameister, narrated how he started receiving emotional messages after the news emerged that he had been affected, among other Ghanaians.

Source: YEN.com.gh