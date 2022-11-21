Former President John Dramani Mahama has lamented the current economic crisis in the country

The former president says the general hardships in the economy have led to a significant drop in church offerings

He, therefore, appealed to Christians to pray for the NDC to win power to save Ghanaians from the economic mess

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The current economic crisis has affected all spheres of Ghanaian life.

This is according to former President John Dramani Mahama, who adds that the economic hardships have taken a heavy toll on offerings to God.

Former President Mahama and some church members during offering Image Credit: @thecopkasoa @pulseghana

Source: Facebook

John Mahama: Christians Can Not Give Huge Offerings Because Of Current Economic Crisis

He said Christians could not give huge offerings in appreciation to their maker as they used to since the crisis had dried their pockets.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Speaking at the 175th-anniversary thanksgiving service of the Evangelical Presbyterian Church in Ho over the weekend, Mahama said the economic crisis should encourage Christians to show charity and love one another.

John Mahama Calls On Christian Community To Pray For NDC's Return In 2024 Polls

Explaining further, he said the church's appeal for funds highlighted the economic challenges.

"When it was GH¢2,000, a few people came and donated, then it came down to GH¢1,000, then to GH¢500, then to GH¢200 and GH¢100. And when it got to the silver collection, GH¢1, GH¢2, the place was full, it shows that the pocket was not too good", he stated.

The former president made a passionate appeal to the Christian community to pray for the NDC to return to power to save Ghanaians from the economic mess inflicted on them by the Akufo-Addo-led government.

Ghanaian Pastor Asking Church Members To Pay $1,000 To Be Blessed Gets Completely Ignored

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian pastor became the talk of many after a video of him asking for money from members surfaced on social media.

The post on the TikTok timeline of @omarpmg had the man initially requesting $1,000 (GH₵14,009) or $500 (GH₵7,004) but got no one standing up.

He then moved to GH₵2,000 and finally GH₵1,000 but still did not get anyone coming forward.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh