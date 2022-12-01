National Chairman of the opposition NDC, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, has sent a warning to his competitors

Ofosu Ampofo singled out the party's General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia and told him to throw in the towel

Ahead of the NDC's December 17, 2022 National executive elections, Ofosu Ampofo says he's poised to retain his position

The National Chairman of the largest opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, has expressed confidence in his ability to retain his position.

According to him, he will beat his main contender in the polls, Johnson Asiedu Nketia.

Speaking at a media interaction in the Eastern Regional capital, Koforidua, Ofosu-Ampofo called on Asiedu Nketia to throw in the towel lest he suffers a humiliating defeat.

He also urged the delegates of the party to vote massively for him since he has the expertise and the experience to return the NDC to power in the 2024 presidential and parliamentary elections.

"If they have nothing to say, they should throw in the towel and withdraw from the race because I want to assure you that I will win this election and I will win it hands down, and I will lead the NDC to power," he said.

Ofosu-Ampofo, a former minister for local government, pledged to support former President John Dramani Mahama should he contest the flagbearership slot.

Touting his loyalty to the cause of the former President, he said he'll offer the NDC party and Mr Mahama his 200% support and help win the next elections.

The NDC has slated December 17, 2022, to hold its delegate's congress to elect national executives for the party.

The pick of the pack is the contest between the incumbent chairman, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo and the General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, who are slugging it out for the National Chairman position.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ofosu-Ampofo had revealed details of how Asiedu Nketia defied the party’s council of elders and former President John Dramani Mahama.

According to him, the decision by Asiedu Nketia to contest him in their upcoming internal elections is politically wrong and not a prudent one.

He said the 2020 presidential candidate of the NDC and the elders tried in vain to get Asiedu Nketia to rescind his decision.

