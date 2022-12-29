President Nana Akufo-Addo has sent a strong warning to his deputy ministers

The president has threatened to sack all those sabotaging their sector ministers

He made this known when he swore in Hajia Lariba Zuweira Abudu as the new Gender, Children and Social Protection Minister with Francisca Oteng Mensah, as her Deputy

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the president of the Republic of Ghana has sent a stern warning to his deputy ministers against acts of sabotage against their sector ministers.

According to him, such acts of disloyalty and subversion have no place in his developmental agenda for the country.

Akufo-Addo: I Won't Hesitate To Sack Any Deputy Minister Who Undermines Their Sector Minister

In an address during the swearing into office of Hajia Lariba Zuweira Abudu as the new Gender, Children and Social Protection Minister with Francisca Oteng Mensah, as her Deputy, the president said he will not hesitate to crack their whip on any Deputy Minister found to be undermining their minister.

He demanded absolute loyalty from the deputies which he said remains crucial to the success of their work.

“I will not countenance any acts of disloyalty or subversion of your Minister for I will take such acts as disloyalty to me personally and by inference, disloyalty to the State and Party [NPP].”

Gender Ministry Remains Critical To Ghana's Development - Akufo-Addo To New Minister and Deputy

President Akufo-Addo also reminded the new Minister and her Deputy of the sensitivity and how critical the Gender Ministry is to the development of Ghana and called on them to work together in harmony to address the numerous challenges confronting the Ministry.

