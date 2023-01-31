The crunch caucus meeting over the minority leadership shake-up has been postponed

This is the second time, a meeting to address the brouhaha over the parliamentary reshuffle by the largest opposition NDC has been postponed

The party a fortnight ago announced major changes to its leadership with Dr Cassiel Ato Forson taking over from Haruna Iddrisu as Minorutu Leader

For the second time, a crunch caucus meeting to iron out the differences in the minority in parliament has been postponed.

This follows agitations among some of the NDC MPs after the removal of Haruna Iddrisu with the appointment of Dr Cassiel Ato Forson as the new leader.

Outgone Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu and new Leader, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson

Source: Facebook

NDC announces controversial reshuffle of its parliamentary leadership

A letter addressed to the Speaker of Parliament by the party’s General Secretary, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey announced the reshuffle which saw the Ajumako-Enyan-Esiam MP taking over from the Tamale South MP.

Other appointments saw the Ellembele MP, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah replacing Ketu North MP, Dr James Klutse Avedzi as MP while Adaklu MP, Kwame Governs Agbodza was elevated to the Minority Chief Whip status replacing Asawase MP, Alhaji Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka.

The aftermath of that reshuffle has seen at least 70 MPs voice out their frustration at the lack of consensus and demanding for its reversal.

Some 77 MPs have also endorsed the new leadership under the ranking member of parliament’s finance committee, Dr Ato Forson.

NDC's council of elders appeal for calm following parliamentary reshuffle

The NDC’s Council of Elders as an interim measure and in a bid to ensure things don’t escalate has appealed to all feuding sides to avoid public commentary on the reshuffle.

The meeting between the party executives and the minority caucus slated for today, Tuesday, January 31, 2023, to iron out these issues has been postponed indefinitely.

It’s unclear what led to the postponement but a similar meeting on the same issue did not materialize last Thursday.

Sources close to the minority explained that the postponement has been necessitated by scheduled meetings with the party’s Council of Elders, to bring finality to the matter.

This move has generated a mixed reaction from netizens, some of which have been compiled by YEN.com.gh.

John Jeyon Elorm Baidoo

It’s all a hoax. Something might have gone into this decision by the Chairman and the Secretary for the reshuffle. They (minority MPs) are all aware and supportive of the decision.

Mumuni Mohammedtariq

The little disgrace here is better than the Hereafter bigger disgrace. Patience is the key for the right moment.

Sageman Oppong Afrifa

I think, it is unnecessary for meeting upon meetings, the decisions have been taken and nothing you can do to change the leaders decisions

Godfred Amponsah

Citizens won't always be victims. How many times have you sought views of your constituents before voting in Parliament. You have taken the citizens power to political parties and now you are crying lack of consultation. You do onto others and same will be done to you.

Asiwome Gaveh

Is the position of minority leader a permanent position? Is change not part of life? I don't get why all these noise?Is haruna and muntaka the only heads to lead the minority side?there are equally good heads in the noble House.

Asiedu Nketia justifies party's reshuffle of minority leadership

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that NDC Chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketia had given another reason for the party's sudden changes to its leadership in Parliament.

The newly elected party chairman had explained earlier that the reshuffle was part of a strategy to guarantee victory for the party in 2024.

However, during a recent comment on the issue in London, Asiedu Nketia backed the controversial decision with yet another explanation that there is unfavourable animosity building up between the Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin and the NDC leadership in Parliament

Source: YEN.com.gh