Sarah Adwoa Safo, the Member of Parliament for Dome Kwabenya, has taken to social media to proudly flaunt her son with Kennedy Agyapong

In a caption accompanying the photos, the MP professed love for her children, saying they were the best thing that had happened to her

Adwoa Safo, who was recently relieved of her position as gender minister, is currently in the United States of America attending to family issues

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

The Member of Parliament for Dome-Kwabenya in the Greater Accra Region, Sarah Adwoa Safo, has professed love for her children.

In a typical mother-child affectionate display, the MP, who was recently relieved of her duty as minister for gender, children and social protection, took to social media to share images of herself and one of her sons, Kelvin Ohene Kantanka Safo-Agyapong.

Adwoa Safo flaunting her son with Kennedy Agyapong Image Credit: @sarah.adwoasafo.18/@jeorge.kingson

Source: Facebook

Taking to her social media handle to update followers on life in the US, the beautifully dressed Adwoa Safo, in her characteristic smile, proudly flaunted her son, who spotted braids.

In one of the photos, the MP, beaming with smiles, is wearing a white top and peach-coloured trousers with a matching bag to compliment the outfit. Her son is also captured wearing a matching black Calvin Klein jeans top and black trousers with a black and red Air Jordan sneaker.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The photos are captioned, "Telling my Children I Love them isn't a habit. It is my constant reminder to them that they are the best thing that has ever happened to me."

Several of her fans, who were left in awe at the display of love, could not hide their excitement.

Here are some of the comments:

Sam Assensoh: Bravo growing Young chap.Your mum sacrifices for you so don't betray her sacrifice one day ooo

Ibrahim Abdul-Majeed: Absolutely Hon Sarah Adwoa Safo ,you're a proud mum for such a wonderful blessed family

Stefano Di: Very handsome boys.... our lovely MP, you are an inspiration

Andrews Morris Quaye: Perfectly said! Mother's love is always the best

Mary Ama Yamoah: So adorable!❤️you are a proud mom

Adwoa Safo's son Kelvin Safo-Agyapong graduates from US school

Adwoa Safo earlier took to social media to celebrate Kelvin Ohene Kantanka Safo-Agyapong after he graduated from Applewild School in the US, where he was awarded a middle school diploma certificate.

The MP, who has spent the greater part of the last two years in the United States of America, has incurred the wrath of leading members of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) over her long absence from Parliament.

While some NPP members sympathised with Adwoa Safo's predicament after she said she needed time to take care of urgent family issues, others were of the view the nature of the hung Parliament made it difficult for the government to conduct parliamentary business with one of its MPs absent.

Her critics included the father of some of her children, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong. In a tirade, the outspoken Assin Central MP accused her baby mama of holding the governing party to ransom through what he termed her outrageous demands of being restored to her previous position as a deputy majority leader.

President Akufo-Addo sacks Adwoa Safo as gender minister

The back-and-forth between the embattled MP and the government led President Nana Akufo-Addo to terminate her appointment as minister for gender.

She later described that move as a blessing in disguise, saying it would enable her to focus more on her core duty of serving her constituents in Dome Kwabenya.

Ahead of the resumption of MPs from recess, she jetted back to the US to wrap up her family issues. From that base, she occasionally captivates her fans on social media with lovely photos of her children.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh