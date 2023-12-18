President Akufo-Addo has sparked controversy by stating that Ghana will have its first Zongo First Lady if Vice President Bawumia wins the 2024 election

The comment, made during a speech in Nima, has been criticized by some Ghanaians as demeaning to Zongo communities

Akufo-Addo's remark has ignited discussions about identity, representation, and political discourse in the country

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has generated public reactions following his statement that Ghana will have its first Zongo First Lady if Vice President Mahamadu Bawumia wins the 2024 election.

The President made this declaration during a speech in Nima, Accra, where he attended the coronation of the new paramount chief of Nima, Mohammed Saini Farl, also known as Nii Futa.

While expressing his connection with Nima and the significance of attending the chief's coronation, Akufo-Addo's statement has sparked controversy, with some Ghanaians finding it demeaning to the Zongo communities.

A collage of Nana Akufo-Addo and Dr and Mrs Samira Bawumia Photo credit: @nakufoaddo & @sbawumia Source: Facebook

Source: Facebook

Addressing the gathering, President Akufo-Addo highlighted the importance of the day, which was also his mother's birthday, emphasizing his deep ties to Nima.

He reminisced about his youth spent in the area, stating, "I enjoyed some of the happiest days of my youth right here in Nima. So it is important that I be here on such a day because I am one of you. Because I, too, am a Nima boy."

However, some Ghanaians took issue with the President's comment, interpreting it as demeaning to Zongo communities. Vice President Bawumia, who is the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), is seeking the presidency in the 2024 election, making his wife, Samira Bawumia, the potential first lady.

Kofi Bentil Declares Dr Bawumia The Best To Lead Ghana Beyond 2024

Earlier, civic activist Kofi Bentil endorsed Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia as the best candidate for Ghana's presidency, citing Bawumia's competence and unblemished record.

Despite acknowledging discontent with the current government, Bentil emphasizes Bawumia's promise, underscoring the need for a leader who hasn't been president before.

He defends his support, contrasting Bawumia's potential with critiques of the existing administration.

Nana Ohene Ntow Says NPP Made A Mistake Electing Bawumia As Presidential Candidate

However, Nana Ohene Ntow, former NPP General Secretary, criticizes the party's choice of Dr. Bawumia for the 2024 elections, claiming Ghana's economy worsened under his leadership.

He expresses concern about the economy, stating it's so bad it requires IMF intervention.

Ntow, recently expelled from NPP, cites his support for Alan Kyerematen as a reason for expulsion and remains unfazed by the party's decision.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh