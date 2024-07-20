The Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II delivered a lecture at the British Museum on Friday, July 19, 2024, in London

The lecture was on the theme; Asante Culture and Heritage: Past and Present, and it is the first international lecture for the Otumfuo this year

The Asante King thanked the UK for returning the looted artefacts of the kingdom which were lost during the 19th-century conflict between the British and the Asante people

The Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has thanked the London Museum for returning looted certificates of the Asante Kingdom during the 19th century.

In April 2024, the United Kingdom returned 32 gold and silver artefacts stolen from the court of the Asante King more than 150 years ago during the war between the British and the Asante people.

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II delivering a lecture at the British Museum in London Photo credit: @Asante_nation

Source: Twitter

This was after many years of negotiation between the Manhyia Palace, the British Museum and the Victoria and Albert Museum, where the looted treasures were kept.

During the negotiations, the UK agreed to loan the looted treasures to the Asante Kingdom in 2024 for the celebration of the Silver Jubilee of Otumfuo's rein as the Asantehene.

Speaking as a guest lecturer at the British Museum, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II said the return of the treasures, signifies the importance of the growing bond between the Asante and British people.

He said although the treasures were stolen under unethical circumstances, their return to the Asante Kingdom, albeit on loan, demonstrated the mutual trust and goodwill that exists between the UK and the Asante Kingdom.

"The response of my people to the return of these artefacts have been truly reassuring. The return is being celebrated at one level, with the same reverence as the heroes of a state, returning from enforced exile and at another level, as marking the spiritual reconnection of with lost souls." the Otumfuo said.

Delivering a lecture on the theme; "Asante Culture and Heritage: Past and Present", the Otumfuo also said the return of the artefact has renewed the sense of pride in his kinsmen, especially the younger generation.

"Critically for me, it has spurred among the young not just a new model of self-belief and confidence in their heritage but an inspiration to strive to add to that heritage of excellence in creativity and innovation," the Asante King added.

The London lecture

Otumfuo's lecture at the British Museum marks his first international public speaking engagement for 2024.

The event was put together by the British Museum and the Victoria and Albert Museum on Friday, July 19, 2024.

A statement released by the Manhyia Palace said the lecture forms part of the evolving cooperation in international cultures, and business development between the two kingdoms.

Golden Stool makes 1st appearance in 25 years

YEN.com.gh previously reported that the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has climaxed his 25th anniversary with a grand durbar at Manhyia in Kumasi,

The durbar saw the legendary Golden Stool of the people of Asante making a rare public appearance in 25 years.

The last time it was publicly displayed was the enstoolment of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II in 1999.

Source: YEN.com.gh