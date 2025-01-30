A former Lower West Akim legislator Gifty Klenam, has joined the National Democratic Congress

A former Lower West Akim MP, Gifty Klenam, has joined the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Klenam announced her shift on January 30 and displayed her new NDC membership card from the Anlo Constituency of the Volta Region.

Klenam explained to the press that her decision was because of her confidence in the NDC’s policy direction.

“Upon consultation with my family, I decided to join the NDC because it aligns with my values and vision for mother Ghana."

Klenam also expressed strong confidence in the NDC’s 2024 manifesto, describing it as the most promising blueprint for Ghana’s future development.

After thoroughly reviewing the party’s policies, she believes that former President John Mahama’s leadership will lead the country toward progress and prosperity.

She also thanked the NPP for the time spent with the party that governed for the last eight years.

She most recently served as the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Export Promotion Centre under the Akufo-Addo administration.

She was however sacked in 2018 with no reason given.

Klenam had been backing Alan Kyerematen and the Movement for Change ahead of the 2024 election.

The Movement for Change was a breakaway of the NPP, started after Kyermaten expressed misgivings about the NPP's presidential primary process and resigned from the party.

Outrage from NPP ranks

Klenam also decided to contest the 2024 election as an independent Parliamentary Candidate.

Class FM reported that this sparked outrage within NPP ranks. Jeff Konadu Addo, an Eastern Regional NPP executive called her selfish.

"Gifty Klenam has benefited greatly from the NPP as an MP and as a CEO at GEPA. Now, she’s moving around asking people to support her independent bid, but no one is calling on her to contest."

About 6,000 defect from Movement for Change

YEN.com.gh reported that about 6,000 young people have defected from Alan's Movement for Change to the New Patriotic Party.

They say their decision was triggered by the February 4, 2024 speech by NPP flagbearer Dr Bawumia on his plans for his future government and Ghana.

The group apologised to the NPP for exiting and promised to work hard to right any wrongs their departure may have caused the party.

