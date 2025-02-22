A Ghanaian woman has publicly apologised to renowned marriage counsellor Rev Charlotte Oduro following her divorce saga.

In a heartfelt message, the woman acknowledged the respected counsellor’s deep understanding of her marital struggles and urged her to forgive Ghanaians who hastily judged the situation.

Ghanaian woman sympathises with Rev Charlotte Oduro.

Source: TikTok

Speaking in a video, the woman expressed regret over the backlash that Rev Oduro faced amid the controversy surrounding her marriage.

She emphasised that the counsellor was the only one who truly knew the hardships she endured in the marriage and was in the best position to understand her decisions.

Source: YEN.com.gh