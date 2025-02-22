Ghanaian Woman Apologises to Rev Charlotte Oduro After Divorce Saga
A Ghanaian woman has publicly apologised to renowned marriage counsellor Rev Charlotte Oduro following her divorce saga.
In a heartfelt message, the woman acknowledged the respected counsellor’s deep understanding of her marital struggles and urged her to forgive Ghanaians who hastily judged the situation.
Speaking in a video, the woman expressed regret over the backlash that Rev Oduro faced amid the controversy surrounding her marriage.
She emphasised that the counsellor was the only one who truly knew the hardships she endured in the marriage and was in the best position to understand her decisions.
Watch the video below:
Source: YEN.com.gh
Jessie Ola-Morris (Human-Interest Editor) Jessie Ola-Morris is a Human Interest editor at YEN.com.gh. She has over three years of experience in journalism. She graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2022 with a Bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. Her journalism career started with myjoyonline.com, a subsidiary of The Multimedia Group Limited, where she worked as a writer. Jessie also previously served as a multimedia journalist for The Independent Ghana. In 2024, Jessie completed Google News Initiative News Lab courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. Email: jessie.ola-morris@yen.com.gh