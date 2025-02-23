Ghanaian politician Abronye DC has spoken after the National Investigations Bureau invited him over some allegations he made President Mahama

Abronye earlier accused President Mahama of hoarding GH¢550 million meant for former appointees at the seat of the government

The NPP Bono Regional Chairman in a recent interview defended his claim, insisting that it was the truth

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Abronye DC, the NPP Bono Regional Chairman has publicly reacted to his initiation by the National Investigative Bureau (NIB).

In a video, he defended his comments, insisting they were true. He added that no amount of what he described as intimation can silence him.

Abronye DC speaks after NIB invites him. Image source: Abronye DC, John Mahama

Source: Facebook

Mr Abronye's remarks follow his invitation from the NIB regarding his recent comments about President John Mahama.

He accused the President of hoarding GH¢550 million meant for former appointees in the government.

He's therefore been invited to answer questions and provide evidence to back his claims.

Mr Abronye is expected to report to appear before the NIB on February 26, 2025. Ahead of his appearance, he's questioned why he's being persecuted for speaking the truth.

Watch the video below:

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh