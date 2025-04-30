Kwabena Adu Boahen and three others have been charged with causing financial loss to the state and money laundering

The Attorney General alleges the accused stole over GH¢28 million under the pretext of procuring a cyber defence system

Boahen and his co-accused face eight charges, including conspiracy, defrauding by false pretences, and abuse of public office

The former Director-General of the Signals Bureau, Kwabena Adu Boahen, has been formally charged by the Attorney General and Minister of Justice for allegedly causing financial loss to the state and engaging in money laundering.

Mr Boahen was charged alongside three others: his wife, Angela Adjei Boateng, Mildred Donkor, and Advantage Solutions Limited.

Attorney General arraugns ex Signals Bureau boss Kwabena Adu Boahen and his Wife, before Accra High Court.

In the charge sheet filed by the Attorney General on Wednesday, April 30, 2025, Mr Boahen and the co-accused are to stand trial on eight counts.

On the first count, the accused faces three charges of stealing, contrary to Section 124(1) of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29).

The charge sheet stated that on February 5, 2020, the accused allegedly appropriated GH¢27,100,000 belonging to the Republic of Ghana, under the guise of procuring a cyber defence system from ISC Holdings Limited

On the second count, the former Signals Bureau boss allegedly appropriated about GH¢1,000,000 belonging to the Republic of Ghana on March 20, 2020, again under the pretext of procuring a cyber defence system from ISC Holdings Limited.

Full list of charges against Kwabena Adu Boahen

Below is a list of all the charges levelled against Kwabena Adu Boahen by the Attorney General, Dr Dominic Ayine:

Three counts of stealing, contrary to Section 124(1) of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29)

Conspiracy to steal, contrary to Sections 23(1) and 124(1) of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29)

Defrauding by false pretences, contrary to Section 131(1) of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29)

Wilfully causing financial loss to the state, contrary to Section 179A(3)(a) of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29)

Using public office for profit, contrary to Section 179C(a) of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29)

Collaboration to commit a crime, to wit — using public office for profit, contrary to Section 179C(b) of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29)

Obtaining public property by false statements, contrary to Section 5 of the Public Property Protection Act, 1977 (SMCD 140)

Money laundering, contrary to Section 1(2)(c) of the Anti-Money Laundering Act, 2020 (Act 1044)

Speaking to the press, Dr Dominic Ayine stated that Kwabena Adu Boahen was arrested in connection with an alleged financial scandal involving a $7 million cyber defence system contract.

The Attorney General narrated the circumstances surrounding the case, which included financial misconduct and unauthorised transactions that diverted public funds meant for a critical national security project.

Former Signals Bureau boss Kwabena Adu Boahen and his Wife, sue Attorney General, Dr Dominic Ayine

Kwabena Adu-Boahene and wife sue the Attorney General

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kwabena Adu-Boahene and his wife sued the Attorney General for defamation.

The suit follows the corruption claims levelled against Adu-Boahene by Dr Ayine.

Amanda Clinton, the founding partner of Clinton Consultancy, explained why Dr Ayine may be liable to be sued.

