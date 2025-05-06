President John Mahama has appointed two University of Ghana professors to lead key public institutions

Prof Lord Mensah is now Head of the Local Government Service, replacing Dr Nana Ato Arthur

Prof Seidu Alidu will serve as Executive Secretary of the Water Resources Commission

President John Dramani Mahama has appointed two senior lecturers from the University of Ghana (UG) to top government positions.

Professor of Financial Economics at the University of Ghana Business School, Professor Lord Mensah, has been appointed as the new Head of the Local Government Service (LGS).

The distinguished economics professor will take over from Ing. Dr. Nana Ato Arthur, the immediate past Head of the LGS.

Prof Mensah brings to the position a rich blend of academic and practical experience.

As head of the LGS, Prof Mensah will be responsible for the efficient organisation and management of the service, including the day-to-day operations of the Secretariat.

According to the Local Governance Act 2016 (Act 963), the professor will also be expected to provide leadership and guidance in ensuring the effective administration of local government, including the management of Regional Coordinating Councils (RCCs) and Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assemblies (MMDAs).

Prof Mensah is highly qualified and prepared for this new role, as he holds a PhD in Applied Economics-Finance from the University of Antwerp in Belgium, an MSc in Financial Mathematics from the University of Kaiserslautern, Germany, and a Bachelor’s degree in Mathematics from Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

Meanwhile, President Mahama has also appointed Professor Seidu Alidu as the new Executive Secretary of the Water Resources Commission (WRC).

The renowned governance expert is expected to oversee the execution of strategic policies and initiatives aimed at achieving sustainable water resource management as the head of the WRC.

He holds a PhD in Philosophy from Leeds Metropolitan University, UK, an MSc in Development Studies from the London School of Economics and Political Science, UK, as well as a BA in Political Science from the University of Ghana.

The two UG senior lecturers have been very active in the Ghanaian media space, offering expert opinions on issues bordering on the economy and governance.

Their appointment may come as a surprise to many people, particularly opponents of the ruling government, as they are seen as apolitical.

