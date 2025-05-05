President John Dramani Mahama declared the vehicles he received as gifts and donated them to the state on Monday, May 5, 2025.

President Mahama Declares Luxury SUVs He Received As Gifts, Donates Them To The State

The president made the declaration after unveiling a code of conduct for the appointees in his second non-consecutive term as the head of state.

At a handover ceremony, the Member of Parliament for Abura-Asebu-Kwamankese and the Minister of State in charge of government communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, confirmed that the president had declared the two luxurious cars.

He handed over the two SUVs to the Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah, and the Senior Presidential Advisor for Governmental Affairs, Madam Valerie Sawyer, who received them on behalf of the state.

Watch the video below:

