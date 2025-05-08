Some NDC supporters in Asokore Mampong have rejected Ben Abdallah’s nomination as MCE

They believe Faisal Dauda is more qualified and accuse MP Muntaka of influencing the decision

Others in the constituency have welcomed the President’s appointment of Ben Abdallah

Some supporters of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Asokore Mampong Municipality have vehemently rejected the nomination of Ben Abdallah Alhassan as Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for the area.

On Tuesday, May 6, 2025, President John Dramani Mahama nominated Ben Abdallah, who currently serves as the NDC's Election and Research Director for the Asawase Constituency, as the MCE for Asokore Mampong in the Ashanti Region.

NDC supporters in Asokore Mampong reject President Mahama's nomination of Ben Abdallah as Asokore Mampong MCE. Photo credit: UGC.

However, some party sympathisers appeared unhappy with this appointment.

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh on social media, the aggrieved supporters were seen demonstrating against Ben Abdallah's nomination.

According to them, the nomination overlooked more deserving candidates, particularly Constituency Chairman Faisal Dauda.

They argue that Dauda's experience and track record make him better suited for the role than Ben Abdallah.

"We will never accept Ben Abdallah, he's a nobody in the constituency. Who is Ben Abdallah? Where is he? We will not allow them to impose a stranger on us. You can't impose a stranger on us. We will never accept it," one of the aggrieved supporters was heard saying in the video.

The NDC supporters also accused the Member of Parliament (MP) for Asawase, Mohammed Muntaka Mubarak, who doubles as the Minister of Interior and National Security, of influencing Ben Abdallah's nomination.

Meanwhile, some of the party's supporters in Asokore Mampong have welcomed Ben Abdallah's appointment.

They expressed their gratitude to the President for his foresight in appointing the constituency's Election and Research Director.

Watch the video below:

NDC supporters' rejection of Abdallah sparks reactions

The NDC supporters' demonstration against Ben Abdallah's appointment has sparked reactions on social media.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions below:

"Rising_star said:

"Ben Abdallah has been the election director for Asawase for a good 8 years. And he was a branch member for almost 20 years."

@Ruknusham also said:

"He was in the party years before" Mallam Concern" joined the party. These ppl with unnecessary propaganda (agenda 419)."

@Hajia Bintu Dosted commented:

"I'm sure these people don’t know Ben Abdallah. If you are part of the delegates, you will know how great and hardworking he is."

@AYM also commented:

"These are ppl from the camp of the NDC Asawase chairman....the chairman and Muntaka get beef.. and Ben Abdallah is with the Muntaka camp....at this moment yi..they should just come together cause Muntaka will always win."

NDC supporters vandalise the Asante Mampong Constituency office over a municipal appointment. Photo credit: Getty Images.

NDC supporters attack the Mampong party office

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that some NDC supporters attacked the National Democratic Congress office in Asante Mampong.

The attack was reportedly in response to the rumoured nomination of Esther Dwomoh as the MCE for the area.

According to the aggrieved supporters, Esther was not part of the three persons they presented for the MCE position.

