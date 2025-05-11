A loyal elder of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) gave Kennedy Agyapong a letter when he visited Ahafo Goaso

After he read the letter, Kennedy Agyapong met Francis Manu Dankwah's request and gave the visually impaired man hope

Social media users thronged the comment section of the post to thank Kennedy Agyapong for his philanthropy

The former Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, gave a loyal supporter of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) some items and money to help him put up his house.

The Ghanaian politician showed that leadership is not only about talk but also about action.

Kennedy Agyapong gives a loyal NPP elder roofing sheets and money to complete his house. Photo credit: @honkenagy

Source: Twitter

In a post on X, Kennedy Agyapong described Francis Manu Dankwah as one of the loyal elders of the NPP.

He added that Francis Manu Dankwah lost his sight to glaucoma sometime back, but he still had hope of finishing his home.

“One of our loyal party elders, Mr. Francis Manu Dankwah, lost his sight to glaucoma but never gave up on finishing his home. All he needed was a roof.”

Kennedy Agyapong said Francis Manu Dankwah gave him a letter asking for help to complete his building, and he responded with money and roofing sheets.

“During my visit to Ahafo Goaso, he handed me a letter asking for help. I responded with 5 packets of roofing sheets and GHC7,500 to get it done. Leadership is not talk, it’s action. Let’s step in when it matters.”

Watch the video below:

Netizens thank Kennedy Agyapong for his benevolence

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post shared by Kennedy Agyapong. Read them below:

@kobbyswanky said:

“Ken, I really need help, but I’m sure I’m a neutral person, so you won’t consider me…but I really need medical assistance.”

@ShockerNifty wrote:

“What happened to you assisting the SHS student who nearly lost her eyesight in Kumasi?”

@Dee11Fibre said:

“What you are doing is all good, but it’s old party politics. Give us the policies and programs you have in mind for Ghanaians. This strategy is becoming old school.”

@hansandoh wrote:

“Buying roofing sheets isn’t indicative of an ability to lead a nation. You can buy all the roofing sheets in the world. You won’t be president.”

@tweeter_nurse said:

“A win for Kennedy Agyapong will sanitise the entire NPP party leadership. He is radical..YES!! We want a president like that, a no-nonsense President. #LetKenbeKen.”

@kay_a58438 wrote:

“It is money you are using to blackmail party people, and thats been the strategy. Selflessness isn't pursued cos of money. John Kuffour, Akuffo Addo, Atta Mills and John Mahama didn't dole out money to party people like you are doing. They proposed policies, and people bought into it.”

@mykofai said:

“Ken, I grew up at Fosu and saw your philanthropy since 2000 when you were not yet an MP. I don’t always agree with your style of addressing issues, but I certainly would choose your action-focused approach over any other. I wish you the very best of luck, Sir.”

