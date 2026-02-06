Ajagurajah has broken his silence after the Amasaman High Court reduced Nana Agradaa's 15-year prison sentence to 12 months

In a trending video, the spiritual leader was seen rejoicing as he indicated that soon enough, the woman of God will be set free

His joyful video has attracted attention on social media as his fans and followers thronged the comments section to react

The founder of Universal Spiritual Outreach, Bishop Kwabena Boakye Asiamah, popularly known as Ajagurajah, has reacted to the news of jailed televangelist Nana Agradaa's sentence reduction.

Ajagurajah speaks after Evangelist Nana Agradaa's 15-year prison sentence was reduced to 12 months. Image credit: @ Ajagurajah Movement, @ Webhubgh

Nana Agradaa's jail sentence reduction

On Thursday, February 5, 2026, another legal proceeding unfolded at the Amasaman High Court regarding the Nana Agradaa case, following the latter's appeal. After a few hours of the process, the court delivered another ruling reducing her earlier sentence.

Mama Pat had previously been sentenced to a 15-year jail term. Fortunately, the court tagged it as harsh, reducing it to 12 months for counts two and three.

The woman of God was also fined 200 penalty units (GH₵2,400) and ordered to refund GH₵1,000 to her two complainants, in addition to fines for count 1.

As part of the court ruling, her new sentence took effect on July 3, 2025, indicating that Mama Pat has a few months to be set free.

Agradaa's husband speaks on her reduced sentence

After the court ruling, Angel Asiamah, the husband of Nana Agradaa, was seen in a viral video, all joyous as he celebrated her victory.

The pastor, who might have been affected by his wife's absence from home, encouraged viewers to be very prayerful and make sure they do that every day.

He later added that he was the happiest person alive.

"I'm the happiest person in the world," Angel Asiamah said.

Ajagurajah reacts to Agradaa's reduced jail term

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Ajagurajah is seen rejoicing over his colleague in the ministry's victory as he confirmed from a church member that the news was true.

“Woman Gaddafi,” he referred to Nana Agradaa, thanking his maker and expressing how beautiful the woman of God currently looked.

Upon confirming that Nana Agradaa's revised sentence began from her first date, he happily shouted, disclosing that in a few months, Mama Pat will be set free.

Ajagurajah celebrating Agradaa's reduced sentence sparks reactions

Below are some comments on social media compiled by YEN.com.gh after Ajagurajah’s reaction.

Kyei Sikapa wrote:

“We need to plan a homecoming for our president.”

Lady Joyce Gyamfuwah wrote:

“Mama Pat will be free soon, Awurade abo awr3frie agu Mama Patricia Asieduwa Asiamah Agraadaa atanfoso.”

Nana wrote:

“I love the woman so much I always pray for her.”

Lovelace wrote:

“Someone will soon claim he’s the one who made them reduce it.”

Mark Harry wrote:

“If you read the reasoning behind the reduction of her sentence and you put personal sentiments aside, you will understand the judge was right and made sure Agradaa’s right is being respected according to law and common sense because her case is all about GH1,000 cedis.”

The spiritual leader, Ajagurajah jumps in to rejoice with Nana Agradaa's fan after her earlier jail term was revised. Image credit: @ Ajagurajah Movement, @ Webhubgh

Lawyer reacts to Agradaa's reduced sentence

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Lawyer Richard Baffour’s explanation of why Nana Agradaa's sentence was reduced.

He indicated that the original 15-year jail term was harsh and excessive given the circumstances of the case.

He further explained that although the court upheld Nana Agradaa’s conviction for charlatanic advertisement and defrauding by false pretences, it exercised its discretion to vary the sentence to a 12-month custodial term, stating that a 15-year sentence with hard labour was disproportionate to the offence.

