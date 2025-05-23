Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang has returned to Ghana after 45 days of medical treatment abroad

She was warmly welcomed by President Mahama and top government officials at the Kotoka International Airport

Former Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia and many Ghanaians expressed joy and gratitude for her recovery and safe return

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Former Vice President Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia sent warm wishes to his successor, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, upon her return to Ghana after receiving medical care abroad.

In a heartfelt message posted on social media, Dr Bawumia welcomed Prof Opoku-Agyemang back home and expressed gratitude to God for her speedy recovery.

Former Vice President Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia extends warm wishes to Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang after her return from the UK. Photo credit: @MBawumia & @NJOAgyemang/X.

Source: Facebook

"A warm welcome back home to Vice-President Professor @NJOAgyemang. @SBawumia and I thank God for your speedy recovery and wish you all the best as you resume work," he wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Read Dr Bawumia's X post below:

The former Vice President's words reflect his genuine concern for Prof Opoku-Agyemang's well-being and his desire to see her thrive in her role.

When Prof Opoku-Agyemang returned to Ghana

Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang had been out of the country for about 45 days, seeking medical treatment after she suddenly took ill months ago.

She returned to Ghana on Thursday, May 22, 2025, after she was declared fit by her doctors in the UK.

She was welcomed at the airport by President John Dramani Mahama, First Lady Mrs Lordina Dramani Mahama, Chief of Staff Julius Debrah, the Vice President’s Chief of Staff Alex Segbefia, and other senior government officials.

In her brief remarks, the Vice President thanked Ghanaians for their prayers and sent her appreciation to her doctors and the medical staff at the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC), where she was initially taken for care.

She also celebrated President Mahama and his brother, Ibrahim, for their support, thoughtfulness, and care.

"Let me express my profound appreciation to President John Dramani Mahama for his swift and compassionate support. I am also extremely grateful to my family, friends, staff, and well-wishers for their unwavering support, prayers, and encouragement," she wrote on X.

"A heartfelt thank you to the good people of Ghana for the amazing outpouring of good wishes, many of which I experienced personally. Your deep kindness has contributed to my healing," she further wrote.

Watch the video below:

Mahama expresses delight on Prof Opoku-Agyemang's return

For his part, President Mahama expressed relief at the return of Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, describing her return as both reassuring and politically significant.

He said her absence created a significant void in his government, adding that he had missed her.

"I particularly have missed you, because even travelling out of the country has been difficult; they've threatened to impeach me for going to Togo while you were away. So I'm the most excited to have you back, so you're warmly welcome," he said, referencing the Minority's consideration of impeachment proceedings over alleged constitutional breaches during his trip.

Ghana swears in its first female Vice President Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang. Photo credit: @NJOAgyemang/X

Source: Facebook

Prof Opoku-Agyemang becomes Ghana's first female veep

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang was sworn in as Ghana's first female Vice President on January 7, 2025.

She was inaugurated at the Independence Square, otherwise known as the Black Star Square, in Accra together with President Mahama following their resounding victory in the December 7, 2024, elections.

Netizens took to social media to applaud Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang for the feat achieved as the country's first female Vice President and wished her well.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh