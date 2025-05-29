Daniel Oppong has claimed he played a key role in Bernard Antwi-Boasiako’s rise to become Ashanti Regional Chairman of the NPP

Oppong introduced Wontumi to influential party figures after being denied access to then-presidential aspirant Akufo-Addo

Ghanaians have reacted widely on social media to Oppong’s revelations about Wontumi’s political journey

A Ghanaian man, identified as Daniel Oppong, has taken credit for being the architect of the political rise of Bernard Antwi-Boasiako, the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), popularly known as Chairman Wontumi.

Speaking in a recent interview, Mr Oppong disclosed the pivotal role he played in bringing Chairman Wontumi into mainstream politics.

Meet Daniel Oppong, the man who introduced Chairman Wontumi to Mainstream NPP Politics. Photo credit: @ap.aduanaba/TikTok & Chairman Wontumi/Facebook.

He said he shaped and moulded the Ashanti Regional Chairman’s political trajectory into one of the NPP’s most formidable leaders.

According to Mr Oppong, Chairman Wontumi was merely a constituency chairman in Bosomtwe when they first met and became friends.

However, Daniel Oppong, recognising his leadership potential and passion for community development, took it upon himself to introduce him to the bigwigs of the party.

Mr Oppong said he first introduced him to former President Akufo-Addo, then presidential aspirant of the NPP, but he was denied access.

Because of this, Mr Oppong said he took him to Alan Kyeremanten, who was also vying for the NPP’s flagbearership position at the time.

This, he explained, marked the genesis of Chairman Wontumi's rise in mainstream NPP politics.

“I took him to Alan Kyeremanteng because we were very good friends. Before then, I had taken him to Akufo-Addo’s house in Accra twice, and his people said they didn’t need Wontumi. Because of this, I told him I was Alan’s boy, and so I introduced Wontumi to Alan,” he said.

“I was a youth for Bosomtwe for 15 years, and everyone knew I supported Alan. I took Wontumi to Alan Kyeremanten's office at East Legon, and he was accepted into the camp,” he added.

Reactions to Oppong’s claims about Wontumi’s rise

Ghanaians on social media, upon coming across the video, thronged the comment section to share their views on Mr Oppong’s claims about Chairman Wontumi’s political career.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions below:

@Martin Luther_Int. Man said:

"So this man is the Genesis of all the mess wontumi has caused in the country."

@TONA BEST said:

"I dearly know exactly what honourable oppong is saying because we all came from Kuntanase Lake Bosomtwe,we made him who he is today."

@Gorgeous Dayana commented:

"He's been ungrateful to Alan. Some of us are aware."

The NPP's Chairman Wontumi is in EOCO custody as investigations into his mining company continue. Photo credit: Chairman Wontumi/Facebook.

Chairman Wontumi arrested and detained by EOCO

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Chairman Wontumi was arrested and detained by the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO).

He was reportedly picked up by the EOCO after reporting for questioning on Tuesday, 27 May 2025.

Chairman Wontumi's arrest was reportedly linked to a $55 million fraud matter allegedly involving his company, Akonta Mining.

