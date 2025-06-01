Joseph Ade Coker, a former Greater Accra Regional Chairman of the NDC, has passed away

A former Greater Accra Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Joseph Ade Coker, has passed away.

The cause of death has not been made public. However, reports suggest Ade Coker passed away after a short illness at the Bank Hospital on Saturday, May 31, 2025.

Ade Coker was popular for speaking his mind on national and political issues. The grassroots members of the NDC held him in high regard.

He was elected as the NDC's Greater Accra Regional Chairman in 2009. He served in that position for three terms in a row.

However, in 2022, when he contested for a fourth term, he was defeated by Emmanuel Nii Ashie Moore.

Aside from politics, Ade Coker was a football administrator. He served as a Vice President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA). He was an ardent supporter of the Accra Great Olympics Football Club.

Ghanaians mourn Ade Coker

YEN.com.gh collated some comments on social media on the passing of the revered NDC member. Read them below:

George Opare Addo said:

"I am overwhelmed with emotions and struggling to find the words. In the 2022 internal party elections, one of the few senior party members who boldly showed support for me in my reelection bid was Snr Santa Ade. Despite losing his own election, Snr Santa Ade, as I affectionately called him, continued to support me. You served Ghana well in both politics and sports. May you rest peacefully in the bosom of the Most High, Snr Santa Ade Coker."

Alhadji Pounds wrote:

"Chairman Ade Coker, I still remember your kind and inspirational words you gave us at Assin Kushia during the bye elections, you told us to keep our eyes on the ball, we should be vigilant till the last ballot counted and collated. I remember you told us when we come to power we should call on you, but we saw it to be too early to call on you, we wanted to give you some time, but as we plan Alllah is the master planner, sad to hear of your demise this morning but Allah knows best. You paid your dues to humanity and served the Great NDC well, a mighty tree has fallen. May Allah be pleased with your soul 😭😭."

Ayisha Alhassan said:

"My key remembrance and memory of Chairman Ade will be the day I went on Metro TV Good morning Ghana with Palgrave Boakye Danquah during the Assin North by-election. After the show, Chairman Ade was full of praise. This singular act served as a great motivation and encouragement to me. Fare thee well, Chairman Ade Coker. May God forgive your shortcomings and keep you safely in His bosom.😭😭😭😭."

Fame Derek Djisam wrote:

A few days ago, we met and had a few discussions. You gave me a task which I promised to do in no time. Chairman Ade Coker, why didn't you wait a bit for me to accomplish it.??? Onukpa, your demise is a big blow to me, I just can't control my tears..Rest Well, True Son of NDC."

Nii Kpakpo Samoa Addo said:

"You are my client, my godfather, my father and my friend. Ade, you left me at a critical juncture when we were just beginning to see some joy. God knows best. Rest well, Chairman. I am broken. This is not what we spoke about just a day ago. At least you could have said goodbye."

Source: YEN.com.gh