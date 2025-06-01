The Senior Pastor of Alabaster International Ministry, Prophet Dr Kofi Oduro, lambasted NPP members for protesting at EOCO over Chairman Wontumi's arrest

Prophet Dr Kofi Oduro said the NPP bigwigs and grassroots members must allow the rule of law to work effectively

Social media users who watched the video thronged the comment section to share different opinions on the issue

Senior Pastor of The Alabaster International Ministry, Prophet Dr. Kofi Oduro, chastised bigwigs of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and grassroots members who went to the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) to protest and demand the release of Chairman Wontumi.

The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the NPP, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, was picked up by EOCO on Tuesday, May 27, 2025.

Even though he was granted a GH₵50 million with two justified sureties on Wednesday, May 28, 2025, he remained in custody.

NPP stalwarts, including Members of Parliament, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and grassroots members, were present at the EOCO headquarters to protest against Wontumi’s arrest and demand his release.

In a video on X, Prophet Kofi Oduro said NPP members assembling at the EOCO office was uncalled for. He said that the members must allow the rule of law to work.

“If the Police arrest me, then members of Alabaster will come and say they won’t allow them. Do you know what I did?”

“Why are you there with blind loyalty? Let truth stand and orderliness work in the country. Do you want to use your noise to avoid the truth? Is that how you want to build your nation?” he asked.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians comment on Prophet Kofi Oduro’s comment

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @sikaofficial1 on X. Read them below:

@GhanaSocialUni said:

“If the NDC states clearly what he has done, nobody would have gathered there, sir. The NDC was vague, and even now we still don’t know why he was picked up .. I don’t agree with you, sir…the law states innocent until proven guilty, please.”

@akabayire wrote:

“Bro, exactly, do you know what happened? Then you will gather at EOCO to free Wontumi. Let’s be serious for once in this country.”

@Firstlady_Ghana said:

“NDC church😂😂 Bible kakraa, politics kakraa 😂😂 A country called Ghana.

Attitude.”

@asare1988 wrote:

“Pastor, sometimes take your time. They never said Wontumi should not be prosecuted. They were protesting against the way he was being handled.”

@BlaqBlacka said:

“Pastors, chiefs all openly showing they are politicians, and NDC is a very sad distin. They go mute on NDC wrongs and spearhead the shouting when it’s NPP.”

@ExpressYourMin1 wrote:

“Assuming they don't know what Wontumi did. Whose duty is it to update the public on the offences of Wontumi? The Amsterdam you're using as an example would send you a ticket and explain your offence to you. As you're shouting at the top of your voice, do you know Wontumi's charges?”

Wontumi meets bail conditions but remains in custody

YEN.com.gh reported that Chairman Wontumi was granted a GH₵50 million bail condition on Wednesday, May 28, 2025.

He met the bail conditions on Friday, May 30, 2025, but remained in custody.

The lead counsel of Chairman Wontumi's legal team, Andy Appiah-Kubi, explained why his client was still in EOCO custody.

