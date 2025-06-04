A video of Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin criticising parliament's photographer for being politically biased has surfaced online

The minority leader claimed that the photographers were often lenient to the MPs on the majority side and unprofessional towards him

The video has garnered significant traction on social media as netizens weigh in on Afenyo Markin's argument

The minority leader of Ghana's ninth parliament, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, has accused parliament's photographers of discharging their duties unprofessionally.

In a video which surfaced on social media on June 4, the Minority Leader was seen addressing the Speaker of Parliament about the matter.

He claimed that the photographers in parliament were often lenient towards his colleagues on the majority side and unprofessional towards him.

"When the majority leader was on his feet, they only focused on him. If the cameramen deliberately aim at me when I've taken my legs out of you. Let your cameramen know that if they want to play politics with the camera, we'll not take kindly to it," Afenyo-Markin complained to Ebenezer Ahumah Djietror, the new Clerk of Parliament.

Afenyo-Markin petitioned the Speaker of Parliament to caution the photographers to discharge their duties professionally.

A similar situation happened outside parliament during the Minority Caucus' protest against the detention of the New Patriotic Party's Ashanti Regional Chairman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, on May 27.

Afenyo Markin's red bottom shoes became the talk of the town after the protest as he momentarily took them off to ease the pain.

“I’ll speak abt these things, today it may be me, tomorrow it may be you. It's not right...If we do not check some of these things, they will deliberately zoom and spy on what you're reading," Afenyo-Markin argued in parliament.

Netizens react to Afenyo Markin's argument

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to Afenyo-Markin's petition in Parliament.

@Dannywalker_gh said:

"When you sit down and critically analyse the situation in parliament, you will realize that the future of the country is in the wrong hands. No conscious effort to solve the problems of the country. Just politics and childish attitudes. Where did we go wrong?"

@dbee_hustler wrote:

"Honestly, if you watch the whole NPP, this is the man that is supposed to be speaking sense into their heads oo cos he’s the only one that looks like a leader but he this hmm."

@AmpofoOscar remarked:

"Same guy walked all the way to EOCO office, removed his shoes and sat on the floor in the full glare of the whole country mmom."

Afenyo Markin strikes meditation pose

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Afenyo Markin unveiled an unfamiliar side of himself during Chairman Wontumi's protest.

He was captured in Padmasana, an ancient style of Indian pose in the art of meditation.

The Effutu MP had his thumb and index finger together, enacting the Gyaan Mudra, a hand gesture which signifies a divine connection between an individual and the supreme universe.

