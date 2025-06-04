Minority Caucus Petitions Police Over Ablekuma North Election Results Delay

The Minority Caucus in Parliament has formally petitioned the Ghana Police Service leadership to express their deep concern over the lack of security for the Electoral Commission (EC) in collating results for the Ablekuma North Constituency in the 2024 elections.

According to the minority, the delay in declaring the results is denying the constituents their constitutional right to representation in Parliament, as enshrined in the 1992 Constitution.

In a video circulating on social media, the New Patriotic Party's minority in Parliament, led by the Chief Whip, Frank Annoh Dompreh, marched to the police headquarters to present the petition, expressing their concerns over the situation.

While presenting the petition to the police hierarchy, Mr. Dompreh expressed frustration over the situation, calling for immediate action to address the impasse.

