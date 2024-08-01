A young Ghanaian lady, Akosua has opened up about her job as a truck driver after quitting her lucrative job

Akosua said she left a career as a financial analyst with a company in Accra to become a tanker driver after her US-based friend gauged her interest

After working as a tanker driver for over a year, Akosua said she earns more now than she previously did

A Ghanaian lady has abandoned her lucrative career as a financial analyst to pursue her passion for truck driving.

The young lady, known as Akosua, said her interest in truck driving was piqued after a conversation with a female friend based in the US.

DJ Nyaami (left) interacts with Akosua, the young Ghanaian woman who left a job as a financial analyst to become a tanker driver Photo credit: SVTV Africa/YouTube

With her background as a financial analyst, Akosua said she thought hard about the advice from her friend and decided to venture into the haulage industry.

Speaking on the Daily Hustle GH show on SVTV Africa YouTube channel, the young lady said she was trained for close to a year, learning on the job as an attaché of another female truck driver.

She stated that although she was warned about the risks involved in the truck driving profession, she was still determined to follow her passion.

Akosua, who holds an HND and a bachelor's degree from Kumasi Technical University, said she has been driving for one year, and three months since she completed her training.

"I was motivated by a friend in the US, who told me that truck driving is a good career that I could venture into and so I should learn it," she stated.

Having been on the road as a tanker driver, transporting petroleum products to fuel stations across Ghana for over a year, the young Ghanaian lady said her newly found job pays more than she ever earned in her former profession.

"Truck driving is very lucrative and I would advise the youth to venture into it," Akosua said.

Netizens commend Akosua

Netizens who followed Akosua's interaction with DJ Nyame commended her for the courageous career-changing move she took.

@hisholiness2010 wrote:

"Our sister Akos really has the plan, hardworking and passionate about her work from her experience. Dj NYAAMI these are the people we need to promote in our society.. I am so proud and fully encouraged about this interview."

@@nanarandy6142 also wrote:

"Nice one Mr.DJ the show is really bringing out abitious women from the otherside of the real hustle and talents in life to encourage other ladies who think it's not possible."

Another MCA holder quits job to become truck driver

In a related development, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a Ghanaian woman known as Esther has quit a job as a "pharmacist" to venture into haulage driving.

Esther explained that she had always admired her husband's work as a truck driver, so she asked him to teach her, and he agreed on the condition that she complete her MCA training.

Two years into her job, upon completion of her MCA training, Esther said she decided to resign to become an active truck driver.

