Ken Ofori-Atta’s family has called for the immediate withdrawal of an Interpol Red Alert notice issued by the Office of the Special Prosecutor

They accused the OSP of manipulating evidence to secure an arrest warrant without following due legal process

The OSP insists Ofori-Atta must appear physically for questioning despite his request for a virtual session due to medical reasons

The family of Ghana's former Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, has announced plans to have the Interpol Red Alert notice on him withdrawn.

This follows a move by the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP), which declared Ofori-Atta wanted and listed him on an Interpol Red Alert.

Former Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta's family demand withdrawal of Interpol Red Alert Notice after Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng declared him wanted. Photo credit: UGC.

In a strongly worded press statement released on Monday, June 9, 2025, the family demanded the immediate withdrawal of the Interpol Red Alert notice issued by the OSP on June 2, 2025.

Ken Ofori-Atta's family said they had submitted formal requests to the National Central Bureau and the Commission for the Control of Interpol’s Files (CCF) to have the Red Alert deleted.

They also accused the OSP of manipulating evidence and circumventing judicial processes to procure an arrest warrant against Mr Ofori-Atta.

“There is no charge stated against Mr Ofori-Atta apart from what is on the arrest warrant,” the release stated. “The court records are not clear as to how the OSP secured the arrest warrant without filing an affidavit,” portions of the statement read.

Below is the statement from Ken Ofori-Atta's family:

Why the OSP declared Ken Ofori-Atta wanted

The OSP declared Ken Ofori-Atta wanted for the second time on June 2, 2025, after he failed to appear for interrogation on that date.

While addressing the media, the Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng, stated that the office's patience had run out after Mr Ofori-Atta repeatedly failed to present himself for interrogation.

“This office has always requested his attendance, and we have indicated clearly to him that we are unwilling to waive it. If we were amenable to taking any statement from Ken Ofori-Atta in absentia, we would have done so in February and not waited until June 2, 2025," Mr Agyebeng said.

“We want him here physically, and we insist on it. A suspect in a criminal investigation does not pick and choose how the investigative body conducts its investigations and the methods most convenient to him. We will not countenance this conduct, not in this case," he added.

Ken Ofori-Atta' drags Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng to the Human Right Court. Photo credit: UGC.

Ofori-Atta cites medical grounds

Before the June 2 deadline, Mr Ofori-Atta had reportedly requested a virtual session with the OSP, citing medical reasons for his inability to appear in person.

His lawyers had also submitted documentation to both the OSP and the Human Rights Court, explaining that he was undergoing treatment abroad and was unable to travel.

Ken Ofori-Atta drags OSP to court

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Ken Ofori-Atta had sued the Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng, for declaring him wanted.

In a writ of summons sighted by YEN.com.gh, the former Minister argued that the OSP abused his powers by doing so.

Mr Ofori-Atta’s lawsuit triggered mixed reactions from Ghanaians, with some criticising him and others in favour of the suit

