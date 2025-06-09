Ofori-Atta’s Family Speaks on Ken’s Wanted Notice, Accuses OSP of Abuse of Power

The family of former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta has accused the Office of the Special Prosecutor of having an agenda against the former appointee recently declared a fugitive.

In a statement, the family condemned the issuance of an INTERPOL Red Notice for Ofori-Atta.

The family of former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta accuses the Office of the Special Prosecutor of prejudice.

It also called the special prosecutor's actions a violation of due process.

The family said it has formally petitioned both the National Central Bureau and the Commission for the Control of INTERPOL’s Files (CCF) for the immediate deletion of the Red Notice.

It contends that the notice was procured based on manipulated evidence and withheld medical information.

The family said the warrant issued for Ofori-Atta on February 11 was obtained under unusual circumstances without a supporting affidavit.

The family maintains that Ofori-Atta has been undergoing treatment at the Mayo Clinic in the US for cancer.

It claims Ofori-Atta was scheduled for surgery on June 13, 2025, and had requested a video-recorded interview.

“Rather than respecting the medical records shared and permitting a virtual engagement as permitted under law, the OSP chose to portray a man scheduled for surgery as a fugitive."

