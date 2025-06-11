Leading members of the opposition NPP are reportedly planning to seek President Mahama’s forgiveness on behalf of Chairman Wontumi

Dr Afriyie, Effiduase/Asokore MP, claims that President Mahama may be behind the recent legal actions against Wontumi

Chairman Wontumi, whose official name is Bernard Antwi-Boasiako is under investigation by EOCO for alleged fraud and illegal mining

Some leading members of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) are reportedly planning to visit President Mahama to seek forgiveness on behalf of their Ashanti Regional Chairman, Bernard Antwi-Boasiako.

This was disclosed by Dr Nana Ayew Afriyie, the Ranking Member on Parliament’s Health Committee.

Speaking to Channel One TV, Dr Afriyie, who is the Member of Parliament for Effiduase/Asokore in the Ashanti Region, indicated that President Mahama might be behind the recent legal actions against the NPP's Ashanti Regional Chairman, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi.

“The hand behind this is bigger than the people who run the EOCO and the intelligence agencies. I will put it at the doorstep of President Mahama,” he said.

Chairman Wontumi under EOCO investigation

Chairman Wontumi is currently under investigation by the Economic and Organised Crime (EOCO) over an alleged fraud and illegal mining case.

He was recently released after EOCO arrested and detained him for six days.

Effiduase/Asokore MP said he believes Chairman Wontumi's recent issues with the EOCO stemmed from his conduct ahead of the 2024 general elections, where he allegedly made several personal attacks on then-candidate Mahama, his family, and running mate, Professor Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang.

Dr Afriyie condemned his regional chairman's conduct and said he had advised him against repeating such inflammatory comments against his political opponents.

“Wontumi went too far in some of his videos. And I played a lot of them to show him on June 9. I told him we would go and beg, if we have to kneel down in front of President Mahama, and we will tell him that for these videos, he [Wontumi] crossed the line,” he said.

“Political rivalry is normal, but it must not be laced with fabrications or personal attacks," he added.

He further added that Chairman Wontumi has agreed to render an apology to President Mahama, advising the leadership of the NPP to act with humility in seeking a resolution for his legal troubles.

Reactions to Afriyie's take on Wontumi's woes

Ghanaians on social media have shared their disagreement with Dr Afriyie's disclosure of plans to seek President Mahama's forgiveness for Chairman Wontumi.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions below:

@GHDeservesBest said:

"No one should be pardoned, absolutely not. @JDMahama, please, the people of Ghana truly cherish and appreciate you for championing the ORAL project. We respectfully urge you to let it stand. Ghana must move forward with justice and accountability."

@IshmaelApp53449 also said:

"He should go and pay the 10 million dollars and bring the forest back to life he will be free."

@Telferjnr commented:

"Did he pardon our forests and water bodies when he was milking the country dry?."

Chairman Wontumi returns to EOCO

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Chairman Wontumi returned to the EOCO office on Wednesday, June 4, 2025.

He reappeared before the EOCO for further interrogation after he was released on Monday, June 2, 2025.

After spending six days in EOCO custody, the Ashanti Regional Chairman made his first public appearance on Tuesday, June 3, where he visited Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and Bryan Acheampong to express his gratitude for their support in securing bail.

