The Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has made public the tenancy agreement for his Airport Hills apartment to dispel false claims in the media about the ownership of the house.

This move was aimed at addressing the controversy surrounding his residence.

During his vetting as the Foreign Affairs Minister Designate by the appointment committee, the minority leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, made an inquisition into his place of residence, questioning the ownership of the property.

In response, the North Tongu MP stated that he did not own the house and only lived there as a tenant.

However, this answer did not convince the minority leader, who is the ranking member on the appointment committee, as he requested for the tenancy agreement.

Mr Afenyo-Markin later insinuated in media interviews that the Airport Hills apartment belonged to the MP.

Additionally, social media allegations claimed that Mr Ablakwa bought the house in his junior sister's name.

However, speaking on the Saturday, February 8, 2025, edition of the Key Points show on TV3, the North Tongu MP, who has officially been sworn in as a Foreign Affairs Minister, refuted the allegations and provided concrete evidence to prove that he did not own the house.

According to the documents shared by the Foreign Affairs Minister, the Airport Hills property belongs to one Husni Altheebeh, a Jordanian businessman in Ghana.

"The propoganda that I own it, the have been exposed. The propoganda that it belong to my sister, they have been exposed. Here [referring to the document], is the owner, the property belongs to Husni, a Jordanian. The records also show that it's just a small one plot. The records also show that Airport Hills allows for rental," he said.

The North Tongu MP further stated that the allegations that he owned the property was a deliberate propaganda being pushed by his political opponent because of his work as the chairman of the Operation Recover All Loot (ORAL) committee.

Below the video excerpts of Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa interview on TV3.

Reactions to Mr Ablakwa's interview

Below are some of the reactions to the tenancy agreement provided by Mr Ablakwa in the interview with TV3.

@IlconicD61538 said:

"I've been waiting for his response on this issue…Am glad he finally responded."

@FRANKAPPAU8 also said:

"In this digital world and 21 century how can reputable station like tv3 accept this paper documents shown by Abrakwa as genuine evidence...Don't trust these politicians... if indeed he has been renting the house for the past 8 years he is not fit to held any ministerial."

@Newman_Razak commented:

"God go bless you more Mr Ablakwa."

Ablakwa leads ORAL committee

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that President John Dramani Mahama appointed Mr Ablakwa as the chairman of ORAL.

The MP was tasked to lead a team to gather and receive information from the public regarding suspected acts of corruption.

The five member committee included former Auditor-General Daniel Domelevo, retired Commissioner of Police Nathaniel Kofi Boakye, lawyer and activist Martin Kpebu, and investigative journalist Raymond Archer.

