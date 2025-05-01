NPP National Chairman Stephen Ntim has temporarily withdrawn from the party's "Thank You" tour to address pressing issues

His exit follows a violent incident in the Ashanti Region that left a student hospitalised after a stabbing

This marks the second high-profile withdrawal from the tour, after Kennedy Agyapong stepped away, citing safety concerns

The National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Stephen Ntim, has taken a temporary break from the party's ongoing nationwide "Thank You Tour".

According to a press release issued by the party's Director of Communications, Richard Ahiagbah, Mr Ntim is stepping away to attend to other important commitments but remains fully committed to the tour.

Richard Ahiagbah's statement, which was issued on Thursday, May 1, 2025, stated that the NPP National Chairman is taking some time away from the tour to address pressing matters which urgently need his attention.

Mr Ntim is expected to rejoin the tour in due course, according to the press statement from the party's head office.

"The National Chairman remains fully committed to the tour and will rejoin the course in due time. The party appreciates all members' continued support, enthusiasm, unwavering commitment, and cooperation," a portion of the statement read.

It remains unknown what exact pressing issues Mr Ntim is taking the break to attend to. However, the NPP appears to be in turmoil, with the Thank You Tour marred by acts of violence and bickering.

Although temporary, Mr Ntim becomes the second person to withdraw from the nationwide tour.

Ken Agyapong withdraws from NPP tour

Recall that Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, a former Member of Parliament for Assin Central and flagbearer hopeful on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), stepped away from the party’s "Thank You" tour following some disturbances which resulted in the stabbing of one of his supporters.

While on the tour in the Ashanti Region, the political stronghold of the NPP, there was a violent incident where a student from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology was reportedly stabbed at a gathering of the party members on Tuesday, April 29, 2025.

The victim was immediately rushed to the hospital, where he has since been receiving treatment.

The NPP's "Thank You" tour was aimed at rallying the party’s support base after the defeat in the 2024 general elections.

However, the seeming tension between supporters of Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the former vice president and 2024 presidential candidate, and Kennedy Agyapong appears to be preventing the party from realising its objective for the tour.

Read the press statement below:

