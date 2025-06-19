The New Patriotic Party (NPP) is set to launch a party school, the "Patriotic Institute," to educate members on its ideologies and core values

The school will offer structured training across all regions, with participants receiving certificates upon completion

The NPP's initiative aims to strengthen its ideological foundation and promote unity among members

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) is set to launch a party school aimed at educating members on the party's ideologies and core values.

This was disclosed by the General Secretary, Justin Frimpong Kodua, in an interview with Asempa FM in Accra on Wednesday, June 18, 2025.

Justin Frimpong Kodua discloses NPP is firming up plans to set up a school, the "Patriotic Institute" to provide training to members on the formation's ideologies. Photo credit: Justin Frimpong Kodua.

Source: Facebook

He explained that the school, dubbed the "Patriotic Institute," will operate as a formal institution, providing structured training in all regions.

The party school will offer comprehensive training programs, culminating in the awarding of certificates to participants upon completion of the program.

This initiative aims to equip NPP members with a deeper understanding of the party's principles and values, Justin Frimpong Kodua said.

With a presence in all regions, the party school will ensure that NPP members across Ghana have access to quality education and training.

According to Justin Frimpong Kodua, the Patriotic Institute is expected to strengthen the party's ideological foundation and promote unity among its members.

"The NPP has a history and an ideology. We are a center-right party, but some of our members do not know the history and ideology of the party. And so, the party school would teach our supporters what we stand for, the difference between the NPP and other political parties," he explained.

"We will also offer courses in political communication, political campaigning, messaging, and public administration," he added.

NPP to launch party school on June 25

Justin Frimpong Kodua further indicated that the leadership of the NPP will launch the party school on June 25, 2025.

This, he stated, demonstrates the NPP's commitment to educating its members on the party's core values and ideologies.

"The party's Deputy General Secretary, Dr. Antoinette, and her team did a presentation to the National Council... So, the school will be launched next week, June 25, 2025, at the NPP's headquarters in Accra," he said.

Should the Patriotic Institute be officially established, the NPP will become the second political party in Ghana to set up a school.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) was the first to establish a party school, dubbed the “Ghana Institute of Social Democracy,” in 2017.

The Ghana Institute of Social Democracy equips NDC faithful across the country with the principles and ideologies of the party.

Watch the video below:

NPP's party school sparks reactions

Ghanaians on social media have shared their opinions on the NPP's decision to set up a party school.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions below:

@MuhaimeenYahaya said:

"I remember the past secretary, John Boadu saying exactly the same thing.They only remember the need to involve the grassroots when it's time for electing party executives."

@adjin_otoo also said:

"So everything about NPP is elections and party. No mention of how Ghana will thrive and citizens will be comfortable. Everyday party this, party that."

@AfricaMrBeast1 commented:

"You’re creating a school instead of jobs."

Former MP for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, and former Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia are frontruners in the New Patriotic Party flagbearer race. Photo credit: UGC.

Source: UGC

NPP sets date for presidential primaries

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) had scheduled its presidential primaries for Saturday, 31st January 2026.

The decision was announced by the party's General Secretary, Justin Frimpong Kodua, after a National Executive Committee meeting held on Tuesday, June 17, 2025.

A nine-member committee had also been selected to plan the national delegates' conference in July.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh