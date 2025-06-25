Former President John Agyekum Kufuor has warned against tribal and religious rhetoric in internal campaigns as the New Patriotic Party flagbearer race heats up.

Kufuor fears such comments could reinforce negative stereotypes and undermine the party’s national appeal.

Speaking at the launch of the party’s new ideological and policy think tank on June 25, Kufuor said there was some creeping bigotry within the party.

He warned that divisive utterances by some party members lend weight to longstanding accusations that the NPP is an ethnocentric political organisation.

"This is a party that has been branded tribal. We cannot perpetuate it."

“Democracy doesn’t go in for tribe, religion or gender. It is the individual. One man, one vote. And if we want power, we want to present a person who will be convincing to the generality of the electorate.”

Kufuor stressed that the NPP must choose a leader not on the basis of ethnic or religious affiliation, but one who is capable of addressing the needs of all Ghanaians.

Source: YEN.com.gh