Kufuor Serves Serious Warning as NPP Flagebearer Race Heats Up, Condemns Tribalism in Party
Former President John Agyekum Kufuor has warned against tribal and religious rhetoric in internal campaigns as the New Patriotic Party flagbearer race heats up.
Kufuor fears such comments could reinforce negative stereotypes and undermine the party’s national appeal.
Speaking at the launch of the party’s new ideological and policy think tank on June 25, Kufuor said there was some creeping bigotry within the party.
He warned that divisive utterances by some party members lend weight to longstanding accusations that the NPP is an ethnocentric political organisation.
"This is a party that has been branded tribal. We cannot perpetuate it."
“Democracy doesn’t go in for tribe, religion or gender. It is the individual. One man, one vote. And if we want power, we want to present a person who will be convincing to the generality of the electorate.”
Kufuor stressed that the NPP must choose a leader not on the basis of ethnic or religious affiliation, but one who is capable of addressing the needs of all Ghanaians.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Delali Adogla-Bessa (Head of Current Affairs and Politics Desk) Delali Adogla-Bessa is a Current Affairs Editor with YEN.com.gh. Delali previously worked as a freelance journalist in Ghana and has over seven years of experience in media, primarily with Citi FM, Equal Times, Ubuntu Times. Delali also volunteers with the Ghana Institute of Language Literacy and Bible Translation, where he documents efforts to preserve local languages. He graduated from the University of Ghana in 2014 with a BA in Information Studies. Email: delali.adogla-bessa@yen.com.gh.