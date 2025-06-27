After they lost the general election, the NPP prepared early for the 2028 elections, with party members divided over who should lead

Ghanaians are split on the NPP leadership, with some backing Dr Bawumia and others seeing a tight race between him and Kennedy Agyapong

The NPP has scheduled its presidential primaries for January 31, 2026, with both Bawumia and Agyapong already planning to contest

After losing the general election, the New Patriotic Party, NPP, seems to be gearing up earlier than expected for the 2028 general election.

Many Ghanaians have noticed the disagreement between party members on who would serve as a representative when the time comes.

Dr Bawumia vs. Kennedy Agyapong: Ghanaians share their thoughts on who should lead the NPP in 2028.

Ghanaians have engaged in the question of who should lead the NPP, sparking debate among citizens.

In a recent street interview, five Ghanaians who were interviewed shared their opinions on the potential candidates for the NPP leadership. They focused on former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and Member of Parliament, Kennedy Agyapong.

The views of Ghanaians reveal not only the dynamics within the party but also how the leadership race might play out in the upcoming years.

Their discussions come after the NPP officially scheduled its presidential primaries for Saturday, January 31, 2026.

The decision was made at a crucial meeting of the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) held on Tuesday, June 17, 2025.

This announcement by the party's General Secretary, Justin Frimpong Kodua, sets the stage for a decisive contest to elect the party’s flagbearer for the 2028 general elections.

YEN.com.gh had previously reported that both Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and Kennedy Agyapong have expressed their intention to contest for the NPP's Presidential candidate position.

Ghanaians share opinions on NPP flagship position

During the street interview, one of the speakers, who is an NPP member, strongly believes that if Dr Bawumia wins the primaries, he will be the only candidate capable of unifying the party and leading it to victory in the 2028 elections.

He emphasised that without Bawumia at the helm, the NPP risks losing to the opposition party (NDC).

According to him, Bawumia has the political clout and the leadership qualities needed to unite the party and ensure a win, while the absence of his leadership would provide NDC the perfect opportunity to regain power.

Another Ghanaian who was interviewed sees the race for the NPP leadership as a tight contest between Dr Bawumia and Kennedy Agyapong.

Presidential election: Dr Bawumia and Kennedy Agyapong are gearing up for the NPP's 2028 leadership race.

However, he expressed concerns that much of the political conversation within the party is driven by personal interests rather than the collective good.

The third Ghanaian, firmly on Bawumia's side, believes that the former Vice President’s previous position in government gives him a strong advantage in the race for 2028.

He pointed out that Bawumia’s former role as Vice President has already positioned him as the natural successor to President John Mahama.

The full detail of the interview was shared on X. Watch the video below.

Kennedy Agyapong vows to win 2028 election

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that Kennedy Agyapong declared his intention to dethrone the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and win the 2028 presidential election.

He stated while celebrating his 65th birthday. The politician was also endorsed by former Western North Regional Minister, Joojo Rocky Obeng.

