The WAEC has defended questions based on the song Aseda by King Paluta in the 2025 BECE, despite public criticism

Concerns were raised by education experts, including Dr Peter Partey, about the song's alignment with the curriculum

WAEC clarified that all materials used in the exam were provided to schools ahead of time to help the students prepare

The West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WAEC) has justified its decision to set questions using the lyrics of the song Aseda by Ghanaian hiplife artist King Paluta in the 2025 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

This follows criticism of the examination body's use of the Aseda song in Section B of the Music and Creative Arts paper.

The BECE candidates were asked in Question 4(c) to identify two major social issues addressed in King Paluta’s popular track.

When a screenshot of the question emerged on social media, many Ghanaians questioned why WAEC would set questions based on the song.

Dr Peter Partey, Executive Director of the Institute for Education Studies, questioned whether the song was part of the curriculum for learners.

“Is this song available in a textbook, and were all the students exposed to the content of this song before they were able to respond? I have had some interactions with teachers, and most of them have expressed frustration with the alignment between the curriculum and the questions being set. WAEC cannot continuously set questions outside the curriculum and expect students to perform well. I don’t think it is fair for them to do that,” he said.

WAEC explains use of Aseda in BECE

However, speaking to Accra-based 3FM on Wednesday, June 18, 2025, John Kapi, the head of Public Affairs for the WAEC, explained that all the materials upon which the BECE questions were set had been provided to the various schools for preparation ahead of time.

“Language wouldn’t have been a barrier because teachers would have guided the students through it. In fact, the materials are provided to them ahead of time, giving them the opportunity to interpret and understand the content properly before the exam.”

Despite this explanation, Gapson Kofi Raphael, General Secretary of the National Council of Parent-Teacher Associations (NCPTA), said the WAEC's justification was untenable.

“If WAEC says language is not a barrier, then I just don’t think he is being fair to us. Because we have so many languages in Ghana, why don’t you deal with people based on their background and their strengths so they can be able to address the questions that come to them?" he said.

The 2025 BECE exam timeline

The 2025 BECE began on June 11, 2025, and ended on Tuesday, June 17, 2025.

A total of 603,328 Ghanaian basic school pupils, comprising 306,078 girls and 297,250 boys, sat for the exams.

According to WAEC's Head of Public Affairs, the results would be released in July 2025.

BECE candidate trades exam hall for galamsey

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh also reported that a BECE candidate in the Ashanti Region has allegedly abandoned his exams to work in a galamsey pit, citing the need to 'hustle for money'.

The candidate, who reportedly registered at Duapompo M/A JHS in Juaben, reportedly skipped the first day of the ongoing exams. Local authorities said this would be addressed.

