A video of a Ghanaian girl's reaction after she was asked for her assessment following a BECE paper is trending

The girl indicated that the BECE was difficult and even lamented that she might not pass the exam

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video have shared opinions on the comments made by the girl

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

A Junior High School student, who sat for the 2025 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE), has left many emotional after she gave her assessment of the exam.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of @newsnthrills, the young girl, who was interviewed after the Integrated Science exam, admitted that the paper was difficult.

JHS girl cries out over the BECE exam. Photo credit: @newsnthrills/TikTok

Source: UGC

When asked by the interviewer if she had high hopes of excelling in the Integrated Science exams, the JHS graduate, who looked sad, simply responded negatively.

She lamented that the mock exam was relatively easier compared to the BECE exams.

"I grade myself that I would not pass the exams," she said with a sad look.

She expressed hope that she would be able to gain admission to her dream school, Kalpohin Senior High School (KALISCO) in Tamale.

JHS girl opens on the difference between BECE and writing mock exams. Photo credit: @Getty Images

Source: Facebook

The 2025 BECE examination began on Wednesday, June 11, 2025, and will run until Wednesday, June 18, 2025.

In a statement on the exam, the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) disclosed that a total of 603,328 candidates have registered for this year’s examination.

At the time of writing the exam, the video had raked in over 11,000 likes and 1,000 comments.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians console the JHS graduate

Social media users who took to the video's comments section shared varied opinions on the comments made by the young girl.

Prissyannor stated:

"After I heard, I'm learning, eii and also the Home Economics... hmm, trust me, English wasn't her equal equal, and forget it on her side. Failure is coming, not joy."

Osman Abukari reacted:

"I'm telling you, here in the south, some of the students can't express themselves like she did but will still get nice grades."

Akua_tetra stated:

"When you know your end from the beginning, Oh God, come through for her, Sometimes, you may think you didn’t do anything, but grace will find you."

Upendu added:

"I completed Anglican, na y3 bon saa me nkoaa, and I got aggregate 7. The rest were 25, 27, 40."

General wrote:

"A person who has graded herself as someone who will not pass, how come she's dreaming of studying Home Economics at Kalisco?."

Girl cries over BECE results

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that two young Ghanaian girls took social media by storm with their reaction after checking their BECE results.

This comes after the duo cried out, being informed they each bagged an aggregate of 20.

Her elder sister cheered them up by telling them not to lose hope since an aggregate of 20 was not a bad grade, and promised to treat them at Chickenman-Pizzaman.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh