A Ghanaian student's video has got tongues wagging after he decided to grant an interview on the ongoing BECE exams

In a video, he confessed that the Mathematics paper was difficult and prayed that the examiners would show pity on students while marking the papers

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video shared their views on the comments made by the student

A Junior High School student, who sat for the 2025 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE), is trending after his video went viral.

Speaking in an interview after writing an exam, the student lamented that the Mathematics paper was difficult.

"The Mathematics paper was too hard. I answered just three questions, and as it was going, I could not answer the rest, so I did my best to answer what I could and just closed the booklet and slept. I tried my best."

When quizzed on his take of the Religious and Moral Education paper, the student with a joyous look stated that the paper went as anticipated, adding that he was expecting to excel in that exam.

He then prayed that the examiners would have mercy on JHS students when marking the paper.

"I pray to God that the examiners would have pity so they make the answers well, so we do not fail and we will get better grades."

Another student, who shared his reservations about the exam, hoped that the examiners would be in a good mood when marking the BECE papers.

This year's examination began on Wednesday, June 11, 2025, and will run until Wednesday, June 18, 2025.

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC), in a statement on the exam, disclosed that a total of 603,328 candidates have registered for this year’s examination.

At the time of writing the exam, the video had raked in over 2,000 likes and 40 comments.

Reactions to the ongoing BECE

Social media users who took to the video's comments section shared varied opinions on the comments made by the boy regarding the ongoing BECE.

Yaw Dwarkwaa stated:

"Boys of today, instead of you learning hard and making your parents proud, you are here calling on the examiners to have pity on you."

Thiago123 stated:

"Fluent at least, most of those comments can’t express themselves like they are doing."

Kwedwo Agyei stated:

"He's failing for sure. He shouldn't have gone there to write at all."

1don reacted:

"He is indirectly telling his parents that 3nfa."

Alora Beauty Takoradi opined:

"3 questions de3, kyerese anfa oo."

Girl cries over BECE results

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that two young Ghanaian girls went viral after checking their BECE results.

The girls were left sad after their relatives informed them of the grades they both got.

In a video, their sister said the two had each achieved an aggregate of 20 during the 2024 BECE.

She cheered them up by telling them not to lose hope, since an aggregate of 20 was not a bad grade.

