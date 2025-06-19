A group of NPP MPs have endorsed Dr Mahamudu Bawumia as the party's flagbearer for the 2028 general elections

The MPs expressed their support after a courtesy call on the former Vice-President at his home on June 19, 2025

This endorsement comes as the NPP's flagbearer race heats up, with Dr Bawumia leading in the recent polls

Some New Patriotic Party (NPP) MPs have thrown their weight behind Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, assuring him of their support for his re-election bid as the party's flagbearer for the 2028 general elections.

The opposition MPs endorsed the former Vice-President's candidacy after paying a courtesy call on him at his residence on Thursday, June 19, 2025.

The opposition NPP currently has 88 MPs in the Parliament of Ghana, following its humiliating defeat in the 2024 general elections. According to reports on social media, 66 out of these have declared their support for the former VP.

From videos of the meeting circulating on social media, the MPs who pledged their support for Dr Bawumia's candidacy included former Minister for Information, Works and Housing, and MP for Ofoase-Ayirebi, Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah, MP for Afigya Kwabre North, Collins Adomako-Mensah, Walewale MP, Dr Kabiru Tia Mahama, MP for Akuapem North, Samuel Awuku, and MP for Manhyia South, Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah.

Others are Alhassan Tampuli Sulemana, MP for Gushegu, Dr Mohammed Amin Adam, former Minister for Finance and MP for Karaga, Mustapha Ussif, former Minister for Youth and Sports and MP for Yagaba-Kubori.

This development comes on the heels of the announcement of the date for the presidential primaries by the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the NPP on Tuesday, June 17, 2025.

The video of NPP MPs endorsing Dr Bawumia's flagbearer candidacy is below:

Dr Bawumia tipped for NPP flagbearer position

Growing support within the party puts Bawumia head and shoulders above his main opponent in the NPP's flagbearer race.

Recent polls suggested that the former Vice-President had maintained a strong lead among NPP voters, with 57 per cent support.

Among the general electorate, Dr Bawumia, according to reports, leads with 48% support, followed by Kennedy Agyapong and Dr Adutwum.

Other NPP bigwigs declare presidential ambitions

Meanwhile, Dr Bawumia will face stiff opposition from Kennedy Agyapong, a six-term MP for Assin Central and former flagbearer aspirant, Bryan Acheampong, MP for Abetifi and former Minister for Agriculture, Kwabena Agyei Agyapong, former General Secretary of the NPP, and Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum.

Kennedy Agyapong and Kwabena Agyapong contested the NPP flagbearer race in November 2023 but lost the bid to Dr Bawumia.

However, Dr Adutwum and Acheampong are entering the race for the first time, having served successfully as MPs and Ministers of State.

NPP sets date for flagbearer race

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that the opposition had announced that its NPP flagbearer race would be held on January 31, 2026.

The move, according to the party, would allow qualified party members to officially declare their intentions to run for president.

According to the NPP's Deputy General Secretary, Haruna Mohammed, holding early primaries early would give time for campaigning.

