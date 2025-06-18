Kwabena Agyei Agyapong, former General Secretary of the NPP, is set to announce his presidential bid next week, according to reports

Agyapong, who previously contested the NPP's 2023 presidential primaries, divides opinions within the party

His bid will compete with other major NPP figures, including Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Kennedy Agyapong, and Bryan Acheampong

A former General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwabena Agyei Agyapong, is reportedly set to announce his flagbearer bid next week.

According to a report by The1957News, Mr Agyapong will officially announce his presidential bid sometime next week.

NPP flagbearer race heats up as Kwabena Agyei Agyapong prepares to announce his bid.

Mr Agyapong contested the NPP's presidential primaries in 2023 but failed to make any significant inroads.

He was later appointed as the senior advisor to Dr Mahamudu Bawumia during the 2024 campaign.

Mr Agyapong divides opinions within the rank and file of the NPP. While some party bigwigs consider his potential candidacy a principled and experienced option, others believe he lacks a strong connection with the grassroots.

Other potential aspirants for NPP's presidential primaries

Should Mr Agyapong formally announce his bid, he will face off against other presidential aspirants, such as Dr Bawumia, the former Vice President, six-term Member of Parliament, Kennedy Agyapong, and Bryan Acheampong, MP for Abetifi and former Minister for Agriculture.

Dr Bawumia is considered a strong contender, having previously won the primaries in November 2023.

As a former Vice President, he implemented numerous impactful policies during his tenure, including the Bank of Ghana Gold Purchase Program and the National Digital Address System.

Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, Bryan Acheampong and Kennedy Agyapong lace their boots to contest the NPP presidential primaries.

His experience and track record have earned him significant support within the party.

Kennedy Agyapong, on the other hand, is a renowned businessman with many companies to his name.

Many outside the NPP consider Agyapong a popular choice among the business community and the general Ghanaian electorate.

His blunt, controversial rhetoric and populist appeal have garnered him a substantial following within the party.

Bryan Acheampong, another renowned businessman, has also declared his intentions to contest the NPP presidential primaries.

His candidacy seems to be gaining momentum, particularly among younger party members, who have dubbed him the "Abetifi Elon Musk."

He is also considered a unifying candidate, whose candidacy could bring all factions within the party together for a victory in 2028.

Kwabena Agyei Agyapong serves as Dr Mahamudu Bawumia's Senior Advisor during the 2024 elections.

Other NPP presidential aspirants

Aside from Dr Bawumia, Kennedy Agyapong, and Bryan Acheampong, who are considered by many to be the main contenders, other stalwarts of the party, including Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, are also reported to be lacing their boots for the primaries.

Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum is the MP for Bosomtwe and the immediate past Minister for Education.

He has positioned himself as a visionary leader capable of delivering long-term development. His policy-driven approach appeals to both grassroots and technocratic elites.

NPP to hold presidential primaries in 2026

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that NPP had set its presidential primaries for Saturday, 31st January 2026.

The announcement was made by the party's General Secretary, Justin Frimpong Kodua, at a National Executive Committee meeting held on Tuesday, June 17, 2026.

Additionally, a nine-member committee had been formed to organise the national delegates' conference in July.

