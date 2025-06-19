Fulani herdsmen have been given a new deadline of August 31, 2025, to leave the area amid tensions with local farmers

Herdsmen have been accused of harassing farmers, destroying farms and threatening residents

Law enforcement officials have been attempting to mediate a peaceful resolution to the farmer-herder tensions

A simmering conflict between local farmers and Fulani herdsmen in the Torgodo communities of Dzodze, the municipal capital of Ketu North, has reached a critical juncture, with a new deadline of August 31, 2025, set for the herdsmen to vacate the area.

The extension, granted at the request of the Municipal Assembly authorities, comes amidst escalating tensions over alleged harassment, destruction of farms, and threats to the lives of residents.

Tensions rise in Ketu North as Fulani herdsmen given ultimatum to leave the farming communities. Photo credit: Getty Images.

Local leaders and residents express growing frustration over the situation, which they say has been ongoing for years.

Michael Doe Kporfor, a government appointee in the Ketu North Municipal Assembly, in an interview with YEN.com.gh, highlighted the long-standing nature of the problem, stating,

“This has been going on for about four years...The most serious thing is that the Fulanis are threatening our lives and some of our people who have the strength, fight them off," he said.

Cause of local farmers, Fulani herdsmen's conflict

The core of the dispute revolves around the destruction of crops by cattle and the perceived impunity of the herdsmen.

Samuel Agbesi Amable, Assemblymember for Kasu, Tsiaveme, Tofoe, Akpablikope Electoral Area, voiced the community's distrust.

“What our chiefs and elders are saying is that the herdsmen can never be trusted to abide by any laws. We, the people of the affected communities, can also not clash with them and so we just want them to leave so that we can have our peace of mind," Mr Amable said.

The initial ultimatum, outlined in a “Quit Order Notice”, issued by the Chiefs and Elders and Assembly Members of the Torgodo communities last month, demanded the departure of all cattle by July 1st, 2025.

The notice sternly warned of the consequences of non-compliance:

“The harassment and the atrocities by the Fulani Herdsmen against the general populace of the Torgodo communities of Dzodze have now reached an alarming proportion. The menace is now a cankerworm quickly eating into the fabric of the peaceful co-existence between the Fulani Herdsmen and the peace-loving citizens of the Torgodo communities.”

“As a result, the citizens now find it very difficult to attend their various farms, leading to low yield of crops because of the ever-increasing or wanton destruction of farms,” the notice pointed out.

Attempts to broker peace between farmers, herders

Despite the gravity of the situation, law enforcement officials are attempting to mediate a peaceful resolution.

Emmanuel Habada, the municipal crime officer of the Ghana Police Service, stated, “As for the issue, we are handling it with those involved, including the petitioners. We don't want to leave them out. So far, engagements have been fruitful. The discussions that we are having; we want to satisfy both sides. So, it may not be necessary that they [herdsmen] leave.”

However, the patience of the local populace is wearing thin. Togbi Dali III, Dufia of Dalikope, articulated the community's primary demand.

“Since no law permits one to kick out others from their towns, all we want now is evacuation of the cattle. We don't want the cattle on our land,” he stated in a conversation with YEN.com.gh.

When asked about the community's actions if the August 31, 2025, deadline is not met, Togbi Dali III emphasised their commitment to legal means but also their resolve.

“We are governed by laws and so if the deadline elapses and they are not gone, we [indigenes] won't cause any harm to them, but we will make sure they leave. They are rearing their cattle for profit just as we are also farming for profit, and so it is not fair that they will be destroying ours. The indigenes are so angry so when the deadline elapses, we will make sure they leave,” the traditional leader added.

Samuel Agbesi Amable echoed this sentiment, warning of potential unrest.

“We may see people arming themselves on their farms in order to deter or defend themselves against the herdsmen.”

