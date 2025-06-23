Dr Mahamudu Bawumia is expected to meet former MMDCEs who served under Akufo-Addo on Monday, June 23, 2025

The meeting is part of his consultations ahead of the NPP presidential flagbearer primaries scheduled for January 31, 2026

Earlier engagements with MPs and Regional Chairmen signal growing support for his potential bid

The race for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer position is heating up, with various potential candidates engaging key stakeholders.

Reports emerging from social media indicate that former Vice President, Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, would be meeting the former Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) who served under President Akufo-Addo's administration on Monday, June 23, 2025.

The meeting, scheduled to take place at the Alisa Hotel in Accra at 11:00 AM, will reportedly offer Dr Bawumia, the 2024 presidential candidate of the NPP, an opportunity to assess his chances and decide whether to contest in the upcoming primaries.

Bawumia engages regional chairmen and MPs

This engagement with the MMDCEs comes on the heels of a recent meeting Dr Bawumia had with Regional Chairmen of the NPP at a conference in the Ashanti Region.

During the discussions, he reiterated calls for the contest to be about ideas and not personal attacks on opponents.

Prior to this, the former Vice President had met with some Members of Parliament (MPs) at his residence in Accra on Thursday, June 19, 2025.

The MPs assured him of their unflinching support for his candidacy when he finally makes the decision to contest the flagbearer race.

NPP to elect flagbearer in January 2026

Meanwhile, the National Executive Council (NEC) of the NPP has announced that its presidential primaries will be held on January 31, 2026.

The move, according to the Deputy General Secretary, Haruna Mohammed, will allow qualified party members to officially declare their intentions to run for president.

He explained in an interview after the NEC meeting held on Tuesday, June 17, 2025, that holding early primaries will give the winner ample time to campaign.

Ghanaians react to Bawumia's meeting with MMDCEs

Ghanaians on social media have shared their views on Dr Bawumia's scheduled meeting with the former MMDCEs.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions below:

@Kwabena Owusu Asiedu said:

"This man, as the NPP PRESIDENTIAL Candidate, can't win any election for the NPP. I just don't understand why this man continues to be so Greedy."

@Adu-Baah Charles also said:

"Clearly, this man has not learnt from the 2024 loss. Doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results is absolute madness."

@Benjamin Oppong commented:

"Nothing can bring this man down. God's hands are on him; he brought the party to power in 2016, and he will do so in 2028."

Kennedy Agyapong meets former MMDCEs

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the former MMDCEs visited one of the leading aspirants for the NPP flagbearer position, Kennedy Agyapong, at his office in Accra.

Some reports in the media suggested that the former MMDCEs declared their support for Kennedy Agyapong's candidacy.

A video circulating on social media showed the former MMDCEs being warmly received and treated to the very best of courtesies at the office of the former legislator.

