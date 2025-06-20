Kwaku Osei, aka KOKA, pledged his full support for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, endorsing him as the NPP's strongest candidate for the 2028 General Election

Many Ghanaians reacted negatively to KOKA's endorsement, questioning Bawumia's track record from 2016 to 2024

This came after Dr. Bawumia secured significant backing from NPP MPs, with approximately two-thirds of them supporting him

Kwaku Osei Korankye Asiedu, aka KOKA, has endorsed former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia as the strongest candidate for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) come the 2028 General Election.

In a video shared on social media, the ardent NPP supporter, KOKA, stated that the only way the party would attain victory in the next presidential election is by making the former VP, Dr Bawumia, the flagbearer.

Months after the 2024 general elections, NPP and the ruling party, NDC's supporters have been taunting each other over various issues ranging from policy, President John Mahama's leadership so far and the opposition's chances in the next election.

Koka now argues that the NPP's only hope in the next poll, which is likely to be closely contested, lies with Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

According to him, the NPP needs a charismatic figure to unite the political formation and lead it to victory against a resurgent National Democratic Congress (NDC) led by President John Mahama.

He went as far as making the argument that once the NPP picks Dr Bawumia as its flagbearer, everything else will fall into place.

Ghanaians slam KOKA for endorsing Bawumia

YEN.com.gh collated comments from some Ghanaians who came across the video shared by @sikaofficial1.

A section of Ghanaians expressed displeasure with KOKA's move to endorse the former Vice President. Some of the comments are below.

@PeaceWarInsight commented:

"Bawumia was a core member of a failed government, so why are they acting like he’s a new candidate who we haven’t seen how bad he is. Bawumia of 2016-2024 is the same Bawumia in 2028. Don’t be deceived because he has nothing to offer."

@kwadwovirtue wrote:

"Apuuu, they will get 28% 😂😂😂😂 another opposition."

@bronx_khelly commented:

"You don't matter in the NPP. They are using you for publicity because politics is about numbers. Besides, you don't pull that much to be beaten, so stop the lie."

@jesse_legendary wrote:

"How can you say all the NPP needs is a roof while the foundation has collapsed?"

"This guy, koraa ah. But wait... Internal Politics too beating dey inside?"

Bawumia, Bryan Acheampong interact at funeral

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that Dr Bawumia and former Minister for Food and Agriculture, Dr. Bryan Acheampong, had a lighthearted showdown during the final funeral rites of the late Mamponghene.

A video from the event showed the two playfully interacting. In the viral clip, Bawumia jokingly told Acheampong, "You want to worry me."

Both men have shown interest in contesting the NPP's flagbearership, with other notable figures like Kennedy Agyapong and Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum also rumoured to be considering bids.

