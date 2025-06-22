As the race to be the New Patriotic Party flagbearer kicks off, YEN.com.gh looks at the main figures set to dominate the headlines

The New Patriotic Party fired the starting pistol for its flagbearer race by announcing the primary would be in a little over six months.

The party announced that the primary would take place on January 31, 2026.

Although speculations were rife about individuals within the party gearing up to contest the flagbearer slot, there are clear names expected to throw their hats into the ring.

Some of these names have indicated their interest in vying for the flagbearership slot of the NPP or publicly declared their intent.

Who are the NPP figures eyeing the flagbearer slot?

Mahamudu Bawumia

Former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is expected to contest the NPP flagbearership.

Former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia was the presidential candidate of the NPP 2024 election. In the previous primary, Bawumia emerged as the top candidate against Kennedy Agyapong, Owusu Afriyie Akoto, a former Minister of Agriculture and former Member of Parliament for Mampong, and Francis Addai-Nimoh.

Although Bawumia has not officially declared his intention, he is well-positioned to be a frontrunner in the race. A contingent of NPP legislators has also endorsed him to lead the party as flagbearer.

Kennedy Agyapong

Former Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, is expected to give Bawumia a run for his money. Agyapong has also been critical of Bawumia, suggesting that it is time for the NPP to choose a new presidential candidate following the party's massive loss in the 2024 polls.

Agyapong surprised many by coming second in the NPP's previous presidential primary.

Yaw Osei Adutwum

Former Education Minister Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum is one of the aspirants who has formally announced his intention to contest the flagbearer slot. He had been tipped to be a running mate to Bawumia for the 2024 election.

Adutwum, on June 18, officially announced his candidature for the flagbearership race, describing his intention as a lifelong call to serve his party and the country.

The former minister, who is also the Member of Parliament for Bosomtwe in the Ashanti Region, told the press his ambition to serve the NPP in that capacity is in response to calls from some supporters of the party, religious leaders, youth groups, among others.

Bryan Acheampong

Former Minister of Agriculture and current Member of Parliament for Abetifi, Dr. Bryan Acheampong, has also indicated interest in the flagbearership. He formed a committee to explore the possibility of a bid for the NPP flagbearership.

Acheampong said the committee would engage stakeholders, especially at the grassroots, to see if his vision aligns with the aspirations of the party and Ghanaians as a whole

The businessman, who is also touted for his entrepreneurial acumen, especially in the hospitality space, said his vision reflects not just ambition, but intentional preparation for national leadership.

Kwabena Agyepong

Former General Secretary of the NPP, and a former presidential aspirant, Kwabena Agyepong, who earlier urged the party to prioritise its presidential primaries ahead of all other internal elections, has not yet declared his intention to contest again, having made attempts in the past.

