The NDC has ended its years-long boycott of Peace FM's Kokrokoo show, following a resolution with the station's management

NDC Chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, confirmed this, emphasising the importance of fair and balanced panelling on the show

The NDC’s return marks a significant step in rebuilding its communication channels and engaging with its supporters across Ghana

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has announced its return to Peace FM's popular morning show, Kokrokoo, after years of boycotting the programme due to a disagreement.

The National Chairman of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, made the announcement on the radio show's broadcast on Friday, June 20, 2025.

Johnson Asiedu Nketia, the National Chairman of the NDC, announces the party's return to Peace FM's Kokrokoo morning show after years of boycott.

The party's return to the popular radio talk show signalled an end to its long-standing disagreement with the management of the radio station.

It also marked a significant development in the NDC's efforts to rebuild and strengthen its communication channels.

Why the NDC boycotted Peace FM's Kokrokoo

The party boycotted the Kokrokoo show on Peace FM in May 2020 after describing the host, Kwami Sefa Kayi, as a dictator and biased.

In a statement issued at the time by the Communication Officer, Sammy Gyamfi, the NDC said it took the decision to boycott the show following the radio station’s 'unfair paneling system'.

They explained that the production team of the Kokrokoo programme had continuously foisted a panel member, Allotey Jacobs, on the NDC over a number of months.

The NDC ends its boycott of the Kokrokoo show, hosted by Kwami Sefa Kayi, after previous disagreements with Allotey Jacobs.

They said although Jacobs claimed to represent the NDC on the show, his comments and utterances were at variance with rules governing the conduct of party faithful.

He served as the Central Regional Chairman of the current ruling party between 2012 and 2016, before falling out with them after they lost power to the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Nketia reiterates NDC's demand for balanced panelling

Speaking on the show for the first time in years, Asiedeu Nketia confirmed that the party had resolved its issues with the management of the station.

He further reiterated the NDC's demand for a fair and balanced panelling of the show.

"Several meetings have been held and we have reached an amicable solution. The political parties and media are allies. From today, as National Chairman, I want to inform Ghanaians that we have ended our boycott of the Kokrokoo show," he said.

"You know what we dislike, and we are also aware of yours. We are not scared of any opposition. You express your views and we would also express ours. If you are looking for someone to represent the party on the show, we would bring our own party member, and when the person comes, subject him to your editorial policies or report the person to us, but we don't want you, as a media house, to bring someone on the show in our name when we don't know or recognise the person," he said.

The party's return to Kokrokoo is expected to provide a platform for the NDC to engage with its supporters and the broader Ghanaian public.

Kwame Sefa Kayi refutes dismissal rumours

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Kwame Sefa Kayi reacted to reports over his alleged dismissal from the Despite Media Group as host of the Kokrokoo morning show.

In a video, the seasoned broadcaster refuted the claims and promised to return to the show soon. Netizens who saw this expressed mixed reactionss as some were relieved.

