Parliamentary leaders have visited the family of late MP Ernest Yaw Kumi to express their condolences

The Akwatia MP died at age 40 in Accra after being rushed to Lister Hospital with chest pains

Colleagues described him as a dedicated lawmaker whose contributions will be remembered

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

The leadership of Ghana's Parliament has paid a condolence visit to the family of the late Ernest Yaw Kumi, Member of Parliament for Akwatia, following his sudden passing.

The visit was to express the House’s sympathies and condolences to the bereaved family.

Parliamentary leadership pays a condolence visit to the family home of the late Akwatia MP, Ernest Yaw Kumi. Photo credit: UGC.

Source: UGC

The MPs were led by Mahama Ayariga, the majority leader, and his minority counterpart, Alexander Afenyo-Markin.

The parliamentary leadership included the deputy majority leader, Kweku George Ricketts-Hagan; Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor; the majority chief whip, Frank Annor Dompreh; the minority chief whip and his deputy, Habib Iddrisu; and the clerk to Parliament, Ebenezer Ahumah Djietror.

Some of the lawmakers seen as part of the delegation were Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, MP for Ofoase-Ayirebi; Collins Adomako-Mensah, MP for Afigya Kwabre North; and Dominic Nitiwul, MP for Bimbilla.

A video circulating on social media captured the moment MPs exchanged pleasantries and consoled the family of their deceased colleague.

During the visit, the parliamentary leadership conveyed their heartfelt condolences to the family, acknowledging the late MP’s contributions to the House and the nation.

They offered words of comfort and support to the family during this difficult time.

Watch the video of the MPs' visit to Ernest Kumi's family home.

Ernest Kumi's cause of death

Ernest Yaw Kumi was reported dead at the age of 40 on Monday, July 7, 2025, after battling some health issues.

The late MP reportedly died at Lister Hospital in Accra, where he was rushed after complaining of chest pains.

The visit by the MPs underscored the esteem in which the late Ernest Yaw Kumi was held by his colleagues.

His contributions to the legislative process and his commitment to serving his constituents will be remembered by many.

The late Akwatia MP, Ernest Yaw Kumi, was facing a legal battle over his parliamentary elections Photo credit: UGC.

Source: Facebook

Ernest Kumi faces legal challenge over parliamentary seat

He was a first-time MP elected on the New Patriotic Party (NPP) ticket, but his legitimacy was challenged in court over alleged electoral irregularities.

In February 2025, a Koforidua High Court found him guilty after he defied an interim injunction barring him from presenting himself for swearing-in as an MP.

The court issued a bench warrant for his arrest, citing his failure to attend hearings and his disregard for the court’s authority.

The bench warrant was later revoked after the Supreme Court quashed the Koforidua High Court’s decision.

Sissala West MP laments health risks

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Sissala West MP Mohammed Sukparu raised concerns about the stress Ghanaian legislators endured.

He claimed that more than 70% of MPs suffered from high blood pressure due to the pressures of the job.

His comments followed the death of Akwatia MP Ernest Yaw Kumi, who passed away after suffering chest pains.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh