Prophet Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah helped his church members unload newly acquired chairs

In a video, the prophet carried numerous boxes of plastic chairs purchased as part of the church development project

Prophet Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah's gesture triggered mixed reactions from Ghanaians on social media

Controversial Ghanaian pastor Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah has courted attention after a video of him with his church members surfaced on social media.

In a recent video seen by YEN.com.gh, the pastor joined Kumawood actor Lil Win and other members of his church as they awaited a long vehicle transporting numerous boxes of plastic chairs on the premises of the Believers Worship Centre in Kumasi.

As the vehicle arrived at the premises, Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah got closer to the vehicle with his members and assisted in carrying some of the boxes into numerous containers. Lil Win also assisted his pastor and colleagues in unloading the chairs.

The controversial church leader later sat in the chairs to inspect whether they were good and strong enough for his church members to feel comfortable during church services.

The Believers Worship Centre's humble gesture triggered mixed reactions from Ghanaians on social media.

The purchase of the new plastic chairs formed part of Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah's initiative to develop his mega church in Adansi Bompata, a town in the Ashanti Region of Ghana.

The Believers Worship Centre founder received financial support from numerous church members, including Lil Win, who purchased 30 chairs worth GH₵30,000, with each of them going for GH₵1,000.

According to the popular Kumawood movie actor, his donation is to secure seats for some of his friends he believed would be joining him soon at the grand opening of the new auditorium.

He mentioned several names of individuals he was targeting, including Twum Barimah, a wealthy businessman who deals in diamonds and other precious minerals.

Lil Win also purchased additional seats for Despite Media's Fadda Dickson and Kwame Frimpong. Prophet Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah's colleague, Prophet Ogyaba, also pledged to purchase 40 chairs for the sum of GH₵40k.

The video of Adom Kyei-Duah carrying huge boxes of plastic chairs at the church is below:

Reactions to Adom Kyei-Duah carrying boxes

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Y Bee commented:

"If carrying things means humbleness dea, nanka kayayofo) be number one🫣."

Whart said:

"There is no pastor in Ghana who has reached the level of Adom Kyei before. His character is different from all those who came earlier. Nobody can bring him down. Adom Kyei will be the greatest ever. Wait and see."

Ernest Agyemang wrote:

"Bro, he is building his business. Do you know how much he will earn from those going to sit on that chair?"

Boxer sprays cash on Adom Kyei-Duah

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a boxer sprayed cash on Prophet Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah during their church service on Sunday, June 29, 2025.

Joseph Sackey, who gained attention for losing a bout while wearing shorts with the pastor's sticker, visited the church to show his gratitude to the leader.

The footage of the boxer spraying cash on Adom Kyei-Duah triggered mixed reactions from Ghanaians on social media.

