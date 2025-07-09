The Government of Ghana has secured a $30 million grant from China to build a modern market in Aflao

The government of Ghana has secured a $30 million grant from China to construct a modern market in Aflao.

The funding was secured under the express instructions of President John Mahama, who had promised to deliver the project during the 2024 electioneering campaign.

Foreign Affairs Minister, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, signs a $30m grant deal with China on behalf of the Government of Ghana.

This was disclosed by the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, in a Facebook post on Wednesday, July 9, 2025.

"On the express instructions of President John Mahama, the funds will be used to construct a modern market in Aflao consistent with his promise during the 2024 electioneering campaign," he said.

According to him, the new market is expected to boost economic activity in the area, link the Ho and Lome markets, and improve livelihoods in the enclave, which serves as a major West African trading hub.

The Foreign Affairs Minister further stated that the project is a fulfilment of the government's commitment to improving infrastructure and promoting economic development.

He added that this is not the first time China has provided funding for market construction in Ghana.

A similar grant was used to construct the Kotokuraba Market in Cape Coast during the Mills/Mahama era.

"A similar grant amount from China was used to construct the impressive Kotokuraba Market in Cape Coast during the Mills/Mahama era," Mr Ablakwa said.

Foreign Affairs Minister, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, discloses the $30m Chinese grant will be used to construct the Aflao market in the Volta Region.

When Ghana sealed $30m grant

The signing ceremony for the grant, according to the Minister, took place at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on July 7, 2025, with representatives from both governments signing on behalf of their respective countries.

"The signing ceremony took place at Ghana’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs on July 7, 2025. I signed on behalf of the Government of Ghana, and the Chinese Ambassador to Ghana, His Excellency Tong Defa, signed for the Chinese Government," he wrote.

"The new modern Aflao market is expected to boost economic activity, link the Ho and Lome markets, and improve livelihoods in an enclave which is a major West African trading hub," he added.

Ghanaians react to the $30m Chinese grant

Following the minister’s announcement of the $30 million Chinese grant, some Ghanaians took to the comment section to share their views.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions below:

@Hon Rasty said:

"This is good news. Yaanom would have used the money to sponsor Okpo travels instead of its original purpose."

@Joop Visser also said:

"Challenging and in the right direction. Infrastructure of markets in particular, must serve the interests of both buyers and sellers in a safe and green environment!"

@Nana Amoakoh commented:

"Great. I'm still not happy with such financial assistance from the Chinese and co. What are the conditions a touched to the grant? Those conditions must be known to the people of Ghana. Ghana First Agenda."

