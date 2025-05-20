The Effia-Kwesimintsim MCE has hinted at a reconstruction of the Jubilee Ground that serves Sekondi Takoradi Metropolis

Abdul Majeed Dokurigu said there were also plans for an intercity lorry station for commercial drivers and transport unions

He gave assurances that the project was of topmost priority to him, and it would serve as a big boost to trade and local jobs

The Chief Executive Officer of Effia-Kwesimintsim Municipal Assembly, Abdul Majeed Dokurigu, has hinted at a reconstruction of the Jubilee Ground that serves Sekondi Takoradi Metropolis.

This has become necessary because of its current deplorable state.

Dokurigu outlined his plan while speaking with YEN.com.gh on his vision for the area under his tenure as the second EKMA MEC, after taking over from Kojo Acquah.

The Jubilee Grounds were designated by STMA to serve as a temporary market when COVID broke out in 2019 and also to make way for the reconstruction of the main Takoradi market into a modern one, a project which is ongoing and is expected to be completed by the end of the year 2025.

He said, if the popular market could be completed as scheduled, attention would be shifted to the reconstruction of the Jubilee Grounds to restore its original function.

“The Jubilee Grounds is not a market. There is a reason why it is being used as a market, which is to make room for the reconstruction of the Takoradi Market, and when completed, there will be a restoration of the Jubilee Grounds to serve its purpose. We are fixing the main problem,” he noted.

According to Dokurigu, he has been engaging with the leadership of STMA and the Western Regional Minister on the completion of the Takoradi Market and the reconstruction of the Jubilee Grounds.

“The state of the Jubilee Grounds right now does not call for a renovation but a complete build-up. Almost all the facilities at the park are damaged,” he said.

As part of his plans to bring development to EKMA, Dokurigu also hinted at the construction of a new market, benefiting traders operating at the Number 9 market located within the Effiakuma suburb.

He said discussions on the project with the management were at the preliminary stage.

“This morning during our briefing, the construction of the new Effia market was part of what we discussed. I was in Accra last week on a working visit and took advantage to meet with my sector minister on this, and I have also spoken with other relevant stakeholders, I believe can help execute this project in a fast manner. A sod cutting ceremony will be held,” he stated.

Dokurigu was emphatic that the Effia Market would be built under the NDC administration and his leadership as the MCE of EKMA.

The construction of the new market would berth a permanent intercity lorry station for commercial drivers and transport unions to use.

This, he said, would help decongest the central business area of Sekondi Takoradi.

According to Dokurigu, the construction of the Effia Market was a priority for him, and he remained committed to seeing it built soon.

The Effia-Kwesimintsim Municipal Assembly, with Kwesimintsim as the capital, was carved out of Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly and was officially inaugurated as a fully-fledged assembly on March 15, 2018.

The Assembly has 13 electoral areas and two Political Constituencies, namely Effia and Kwesimintsim, with a membership of 23, made up of 13 elected, seven government appointees and two Members of Parliament, who serve as ex officio Members and a Municipal Chief Executive.

