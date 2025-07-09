The High Court has thrown out the NPP’s bid to block the Electoral Commission’s rerun in Ablekuma North.

The Ablekuma North Parliamentary election rerun involves 19 polling stations and is scheduled for Friday, July 11, 2025.

This move clears the way for the EC to conclude the parliamentary election and announce a final winner

The High Court has dismissed an interim injunction application filed by the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The party sought to prevent the Electoral Commission (EC) from proceeding with a rerun of elections in 19 polling stations in the Ablekuma North constituency.

What the court ruling means for Ablekuma North

The court's decision paves the way for the EC to proceed with the rerun of elections in the specified 19 polling stations in Ablekuma North.

The rerun is part of the commission's efforts to resolve issues with the Ablekuma North parliamentary elections and declare a winner.

The NPP's application for an interim injunction was filed by its candidate, Nana Akua Afriyie, with the aim of halting the EC's plans to rerun the elections in the 19 polling stations.

However, the court found no basis to grant the injunction, effectively dismissing the NPP's application.

This development is expected to bring clarity and finality to the parliamentary election results for the constituency.

Candidates for the Ablekuma North Election

The ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) is hoping to annex the Ablekuma North parliamentary seat for the first time since 1992.

Its candidate, Ewurabena Aubyn, an educationist, is contesting the seat against the former Member of Parliament for the constituency, Nana Akua Afriyie, who is running on the ticket of the opposition NPP.

Nana Akua Afriyie, who also served as Ghana's former Deputy Ambassador to China, held the Ablekuma North parliamentary seat for a term between 2017 and 2021 before losing the NPP primaries to Sheila Bartels.

NPP threatens to boycott Ablekuma North rerun

Earlier, the General Secretary of the NPP, Justin Kodua Frimpong, said that the party would boycott the Ablekuma North rerun.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, July 8, 2025, Mr Frimpong stated that the NPP had won the election in the area, but the EC was attempting to override the will of the people by calling for a rerun.

He further stated that the action taken by the EC showed a clear lack of principles on the part of the election management body.

"Based on what's happening currently, I'm unable to speak positively of the Electoral Commission because the inconsistency in their actions even makes it difficult for me to understand the decision they have taken and to criticise a person's perception about the Electoral Commission," he said.

NDC to ensure Ewurabena Aubynn wins

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that the Electoral Commission (EC) scheduled Friday, July 11, 2025, for the rerun of the election in some polling stations in the Ablekuma North constituency.

The MP for Ketu North, Edem Agbana, said the NDC was working hard to ensure that their parliamentary candidate, Ewurabena Aubyn, won the seat.

He shared some of the strategies the party planned to use during the campaign and on the day of the election.

